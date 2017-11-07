The battle begins – M&S and Aldi release their 2017 Christmas adverts

#LoveTheBear is the new Christmas advert from M&S. Image via YouTube

Let the Christmas advertising battle commence…

With Halloween well in the rearview window, Christmas is just around the corner and so too is the competitive battle for the best festive advertising campaign.

Although most of us are awaiting the king of the Christmas ad blockbuster, John Lewis, to deliver the goods, today, Marks & Spencer and Aldi have provided a little something to whet our appetite.

Aldi’s 2017 story offers suspense, murder, romance and of course, some good food and drink throughout.

Kevin the Carrot makes a triumphant return in the most dramatic of settings reminiscent of classic films that everyone will recognise.

Marks & Spencer called in everyone’s favourite bear in a strategic move to capture the family audience.

In true festive spirit, Paddington Bear saves Christmas as he stops a burglar in his tracks.

The Christmas ad critics online had one small problem with what others claimed was M&S’s best ad yet – would Paddington use Santa or Father Christmas?

According to feedback, ‘Santa’ is Americanised and ‘Father Christmas’ is the correct term considering the company is based in the UK.

(We use both as well)

Whether Kevin the Carrot or Paddington Bear has warmed the cockles of your festive heart, we are waiting for John Lewis to sleigh in and steal the show… Any day now. Any day.