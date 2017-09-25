The biggest Irish news stories from the last 24 hours

EVERY evening The Irish Post rounds up the biggest Irish headlines over the last 24 hours to keep you in the know. Here’s what happened today…

Terror attack in Ireland

THE terrorists responsible for the London Bridge attack in June had planned to attack Ireland but decided against it, it has emerged.

Poppy ban lifted

ALL four UK home nations including Northern Ireland will be allowed to wear poppies on their shirts again after FIFA lifted its controversial ban on the commemorative symbol.

Football associations in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland were fined by FIFA for ignoring warnings not to commemorate Armistice Day last in their World Cup Qualifiers last November.

Glasgow Famine memorial

THE memorial site to commemorate Irish Famine victims in Glasgow has been announced.

The commemoration will be a permanent memorial to those who died of starvation or were forced to emigrate during the Famine, including those who went to Glasgow.

Salmond’s Irish passport

FORMER Scottish First Minister Alex Salmond wishes he had an ‘Irish granny’ so he could apply for an Irish passport to remain an EU citizen post-Brexit.

€1.5billion Rugby World Cup boost

IRELAND’S Rugby World Cup bid represents the hopes and aspirations of the island of Ireland, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said.

The team bidding for Ireland to host the international tournament in 2023 were in London today, Monday 25, to deliver a presentation to World Rugby representatives.

