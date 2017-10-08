The biggest Irish news stories from the last seven days

EVERY Sunday The Irish Post rounds up the biggest Irish headlines from the last seven days to keep you in the know. Here’s what happened this week…

Famine revelation

British viewers of ITV drama Victoria are shocked by its ‘brutally honest’ portrayal of the Irish Famine.

Tourism accolade

An Irish island once home to a notorious prison has beaten landmarks including Buckingham Palace to be named Europe’s top tourist attraction.

Famine Song suspects

Police Scotland are hunting four men caught on CCTV singing the ‘Famine Song’ during an Orange Order march in Glasgow in July.

Families forced out

Four Catholic families have been forced to flee their Belfast homes after receiving sectarian threats.

Brosnan branded British

Stephen Colbert got a little mixed up when asking Meath native Pierce Brosnan about being a ‘British icon’ from Northern Ireland.

Gavin search halted

The family of missing Mayo man David Gavin have taken the ‘heartbreaking’ decision to postpone their search of Kinbasket Lake in Canada until May.

Ghostly goings on

An Irish school has released CCTV footage of spooky goings on that could be the result of a poltergeist.

Toddler tragedy

A family believe their infant son could still be alive had they received his brain scan results sooner, only receiving them on the day of his funeral.

Shock cancer death

Tributes have been paid to a 22-year-old Irish girl who died just nine months after being diagnosed with synovial sarcoma.

Cliffhanger in Kerry

Two tourists had a lucky escape after their their car was left dangling over the edge of a popular Irish tourist spot.

