London
9°
clear sky
humidity: 81%
wind: 4m/s WSW
H 16 • L 9
Weather from OpenWeatherMap
Clayton Hotels MPU
Home  |  News  |  The biggest Irish news stories of the past 24 hours

The biggest Irish news stories of the past 24 hours

October 3, 2017 By  Irish Post

EVERY evening The Irish Post rounds up the biggest Irish news headlines over the past 24 hours. Here’s what happened today…

Man shot in both legs

A 30-year-old man has been shot in both legs in a paramilitary-style attack in Belfast.

Click here for more.

Teenager killed on night out

Police appeal for information after death of 19-year-old Jordan McConomy.

Click here for more.

Fancy owning your own Irish farm?

Historic 210-acre farm goes up for sale in Co. Kildare.

Click here for more.

‘Who would pretend to be Irish?’

There is a ‘massive problem’ with how Ireland-born Irish perceive the Irish born elsewhere, writes Joe Horgan.

Click here for more.

Likes(0)Dislikes(0)
IPG MPU

Irish Post
ABOUT 

The Irish Post is the biggest-selling weekly newspaper for the Irish in Britain and the voice of the Irish community since 1970. Follow the Irish Post on Twitter @theirishpost

Recommended for you:
‘Breaching equality’ – Calls for London police officers who insulted Travellers online to face ‘misconduct’ punishment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About us

The Irish Post is the biggest selling national newspaper to the Irish in Britain.

Irishpost.co.uk delivers all the latest Irish news to our online audience around the globe.

Contact Editorial

Editorial: editor@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4193

Advertise

Advertising: advertising@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4159

Subscribe

Irish Post