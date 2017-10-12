The biggest news stories from the last 24 hours

Every evening The Irish Post rounds up some of the biggest Irish headlines over the last 24 hours to keep you in the know. Here’s what happened today…

Life sentence for murderer

A 26-year-old has been given a life sentence for killing a father-of-four in his own home.

Irishman nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

An Irish missionary who works to combat child sexual has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize 2017.

Cats, dogs and pigs used for animal testing

A total of 226,934 animals were used in scientific experiments in Ireland last year alone, new figures reveal.

Cruise ship death

A British man has died after he was rescued from the Queen Mary II cruise ship off the Irish coast.

Irish star on Harvey Weinstein accusations

Irish actress Fionnula Flanagan has spoken out over ‘repulsive’ Harvey Weinstein in the wake of a series of sexual misconduct allegations.

Hurricane warning

Weather authorities have warned of uncertain weather next week as Hurricane Ophelia storms through the Atlantic towards Ireland and Britain.

