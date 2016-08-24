London
The Byrne Brothers from Donegal wowed crowds at the Fleadh Cheoil in Co Clare

The Byrne Brothers from Donegal wowed crowds at the Fleadh Cheoil in Co Clare

August 24, 2016 By  Erica Doyle Higgins
The Byrne Brothers kept the crowds wowed at the Fleadh Cheoil in Ennis last week. (Source: Facebook)
The Byrne Brothers kept the crowds wowed at the Fleadh Cheoil in Ennis last week. (Source: Facebook)

FLEADH Cheoils the world over are known for producing good craic and this year’s Fleadh Cheoil in   Co. Clare was no different. 

While the line up for the festival was packed with traditional Irish music, three Co. Donegal brothers kept the hoards of people in the streets of Ennis entertained with their performances.

The Byrne Brothers – Luca, Finn and Dempsey, hail from Mountcharles in the south eastern corner of the county.

Armed with a bodhrán, banjo and accordion and decked out in matching caps and waistcoats, the brothers belted out traditional tunes.

Accompanied by their father Tommy on fiddle and the Uileann pipes,  the brothers had all the attention in Ennis as they gave it their all.

Fleadh-goers watched on in delight as the threesome played impromptu sets, and just when they thought the music was over the brothers, who are also accomplished Irish dancers, broke into a jig.

To date the video, which was posted on the brothers’ Facebook page has been viewed over 2.5 million times and received over 68,ooo likes.

Check out the Byrne Brothers video below… 

Posted by The Byrne Brothers on Thursday, 18 August 2016

Erica Doyle Higgins
ABOUT 

Erica Doyle Higgins is a Digital Reporter with The Irish Post. You can follow her on Twitter @EDoyleHiggins

One comment on “The Byrne Brothers from Donegal wowed crowds at the Fleadh Cheoil in Co Clare”

  1. Elizabeth
    August 24, 2016 at 5:31 pm
    Very talented young gents .looks like they could have great future l wish them luck xx

