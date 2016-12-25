The Craicheads’ top 10 Christmas songs that should be on your festive playlist

AFTER playing the annual Irish Post Awards we caught up with The Craicheads to see what their top 10 Christmas songs are.

Buble? Mariah? Bing Crosby? Well, for this Christmas song list it was up to The Craicheads frontman, Mick O’Beirne, to give us the exclusive and the complete rundown of the band’s top 10 Christmas songs, which will be sure to get even the scrooges out there in the festive mood.

The Craicheads star said: “‘Tis the season to be jolly but this was far from easy. We had a number of musical differences getting to the top 10.”

“There isn’t a Lennon, McCartney, Elton or Buble in sight, arguably there could be….but this is our 10. Thoroughly inspired, were now off to write our own for 2017.”

Fairytale of New York – The Pogues and Kirsty MacColl

It would be weird to not have this in the top 10. Having never reached number one in the charts we’ve decide to give it number one in our chart.

It is the most-played Christmas song in the 21st century, confirmed by the music licensing body PPL and to be honest were not sick of it.

Mick O’Beirne agrees.

“It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas when you hear this. For us, this is THE Christmas song. The antidote to tinsel and sleigh bells.

“Shane MacGowan is a genius storyteller and paints such vivid imagery in his songs. Fairytale is a perfect tale of hope, despair and heartbreak but ultimately love.

“For me it’s a special song on a personal level as I popped the question to my wife Majella in New York and it was also the first dance at our Christmas wedding.

“You scum bag, You maggot, You cheap lousy faggot, Happy Christmas your arse, I pray God It’s our last. Why does she love this song so much?” he joked.

Merry Christmas Everybody – Slade

Are you hanging a stocking up on your wall?

This tune is so good that it stayed in the chart way beyond Christmas and into the New Year until February 1974.

Written by Noddy Holder and bassist Jim Lea, it was Slade’s best-selling single and their sixth and final number one.

This is sure to get the party started. Craichead frontman Mick O’Beirne is also a fan.

“Love this track for it’s boisterousness and Christmas spirit, all wrapped up in a football anthem, ” he said.

All I Want For Christmas Is You – Mariah Carey

Certified pop royalty and diva Mariah Carey offers up a Christmas classic and it wouldn’t be the holiday season without hearing this at least once.

It’s Mariahs best-selling single in Britain and went double platinum in 2015.

O’Beirne sums it up nicely: “Catchier than a Christmas cold and she sounds amazing!”

Last Christmas – Wham!

Put this on during your festive celebrations and we guarantee from your uncle to your great gran, someone will be mouthing the words.

From the 80’s pop duo Wham! who sold 25million records worldwide before splitting in 1986, George Michael and Andre Ridgeley certainly hit a chord with this Christmas song.

However, unbelievably it is the biggest selling single in British chart history not to reach number one.

Who could argue with The Craicheads on this one?

“You can’t beat a bit of cheese with the turkey!” says O’Bierne.

Rockin ’ Around the Christmas Tree – Brenda Lee

A Christmas classic.

Having been recorded in 1958 and then released in Britain five years later in 1962 the song has been a timeless classic and has been used in countless films including Home Alone.

Now for some Christmas trivia. Amazingly, Brenda Lee was only 13 when she recorded the song.

“An old school rock’n’roll classic,” says O’Bierne.

Christmas (Baby Please Come Home) – Darlene Love

Ranked by Rolling Stone magazine in 2010 as the top and The Greatest Rock and Roll Christmas Song.

It is no surprise this classic made it onto The Craicheads list.

The song has had many covers, from Little Mix to Christmas pop diva Mariah Carey, however none can beat the classic.

“Absolutely love Darlene’s bluesy howl and Phil Spector’s Wall of Sound production.

“It’s the sound of a huge group of people singing and playing their hearts out in one take. It radiates goodwill, community and togetherness. ”

We agree with The Craicheads on this one as after all, this is what Christmas is all about.

The Ronettes - Sleigh Ride

The only girl group to tour with The Beatles and vocal group hall of famers, released this song in 1963 as part of their album A Christmas Gift For you.

The album was not as successful as they hoped for however it was soon re-released in 1972 and has been a mainstay in the Christmas charts ever since.

The Craicheads are fans.

“We’re such Motown fans. This song has been in so many Christmas movies and it sounds so fun and uplifting. Just what Christmas should be.”

I Wish It Could Be Christmas Everyday – Wizzard

This sing-along anthem perfectly sums up the feeling of children on Christmas morning up and down the country.

Wizzard only reached number 4 in the charts, but has become a long standing must have song on the Christmas playlist at home.

O’Brein says the song “basically sums up Christmas for kids and the fun and excitement of the day. We all want to feel that way again.”

Yes we do Mick.

Merry Christmas Everyone – Shakin’ Stevens

The 1985 number one record will get everyone in the mood for more brandy and mince pies.

It’s almost impossible not to hum along to the festive tune and is a favourite of The Craicheads.

“Is it possible to keep your knees still whilst this one’s playing? Not for us! ”



I Believe In Father Christmas – Greg Lake

Believe it or not, this 1975 song was actually a protest song against the commercialisation of Christmas and Greg Lake was adamant it was not meant for Christmas.

Oh, how he was wrong.

The record reached number two in the singles chart and is an underrated Christmas classic even though it was not meant for it.

O’Brein says: “I appreciate the traditional and folk aspects of this song. It’s got the choir, the sleigh bells, the magic.”

