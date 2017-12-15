The current state of the iGaming industry in Ireland

Brought to you by MrGamez

THERE’S something to be said about the luck of the Irish, and that extends to online gambling as well.

With an estimated two per cent of all Irish adults playing online casino games every day, roughly €14million is being bet, won and lost per day.

Ireland’s iGaming industry is in full swing, with a vast assortment of online games to choose from. The thrill of winning a huge jackpot or finding yourself with a royal flush is just a tap on an app away.

How did iGaming reach its current level of popularity in Ireland, and what does the industry look like as we prepare for 2018?

Where should you be rolling the virtual dice to earn a quick buck? Read on to discover how iGaming has improved in Ireland.

The History of iGaming in Ireland

Gambling in the Emerald Isles has been legal for more than half a century, with the Gaming and Lotteries Act of 1956 paving the way for the casinos we see today.

Online gaming entered the domain at the turn of the century thanks to The Horses and Greyhound Act of 2001, which enabled Irish gamers to play and bet with international online casinos.

However, it wasn’t until early 2004, that Irish-based bookmakers developed their own variety of online casinos and betting sites.

Today iGaming offers the same assortment of games as a physical casino, from roulette and blackjack to bingo to baccarat. New video poker machines are swapped in and out to keep things fresh and exciting, while live dealers are on hand to provide an authentic gaming experience.

The popularity of iGaming is partly due to the convenience of the platform: no longer does one need to spend time travelling to and from a casino in order to play a few hands of poker—now they can do it from the comfort of their home or anywhere from their smartphone.

Whether it’s betting on alien life being discovered before Mayo GAA win the next All-Ireland Football Championship, or simply playing a few hands of blackjack before bed, iGaming is more accessible than ever before.

Recent Growth and Development

Recently there’s been talk of a merger between Ireland’s Paddy Power Betfair and CrownBet, an online Australian gaming operation owned by Crown Resorts.

Given that Paddy Power Betfair owns Sportsbet, which is Australia’s #1 iGaming platform, it seemed like a done deal, but currently, the merger is still speculation.

Any potential merger would likely result in a huge boom for Ireland’s steadily growing iGaming industry.

Different iGaming regulations

Online gambling is legal in Ireland, with various regulations in place to ensure the protection of casinos and clients alike.

In order to protect casino patrons and ensure their safety, the 2015 Betting (Amendment) Act required all online casinos to have a license if they wanted to provide Irish citizens with legal gambling options.

The license needs to be renewed every two years, and a different license is necessary for bookmakers, remote betting operators and betting exchangers.

The license can be revoked if, for instance, a casino or online gambling operator refuses to pay out gambling debts and earnings.

Where iGaming is at Now

Paddy Power Betfair is a global leader in the iGaming industry. Formed in 2016 as a result of a merger between Dublin-based Paddy Power and Betfair Group, the organisation reported a massive revenue of £1.5 billion in its first year.

It goes to show that iGaming is not only incredibly popular in Ireland and abroad, but that it’s a massively profitable business – both for its operators and its players.

Online casinos and gaming apps are being created at an impressive rate as everyone tries to capture a piece of this lucrative industry.

In order to make an informed decision when choosing between the wide variety of online casinos, it is recommendable to use a trusted casino review sites such as Mr.Gamez.

The site features reviews from some of the top tax-free casino games, helping consumers make an informed decision when choosing the most suitable online casino.

Ireland’s iGaming Future Looks Bright

Having a casino in your pocket is an exciting new reality, one that Ireland has not only embraced but has utilised to become a global leader of iGaming. In fact, online gambling is expected to contribute €7.5billion to Ireland’s economy by 2020.

With so many options for gamers to choose from and new regulations to ensure online casinos play fair, now is the best time to give iGaming a try.