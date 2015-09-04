London
The funniest, strangest and rudest Irish placenames

September 4, 2015 By  Katy Harrington

Athalacca: A small village in County Limerick. The unusual name comes from the Irish An tÁth Leacach (meaning the flagged ford) but to be honest we have no idea what that means either.

Ballybrazil: If you are expecting a little microcosm of the vast South American country complete with Brazilian supermodels wandering the beach playing volleyball, then you might be a little bit underwhelmed by this Wexford town.

Bastardstown: This inoffensive costal area in Co. Wexford is the proud bearer of Ireland’s sweariest place name.

Beak: Also in Co Wexford, might creative with the old place names in Wexford aren’t they?

Blue Ball: A hamlet in County Offaly, lying southwest of Tullamore. Must be cold there.

Borris-in-ossory: Borris gets around in Co. Laois.

Clonboo: In Galway. Apparently some immature people have defaced one of the signs to make ‘Clonboobies’, which you have to admit has a ring to it.

Coalspit: Eh, gross. And right next to the miserable sounding Dampstown – both in, you guessed it, Co. Wexford.

Dripsey Castle doesn't look too shabby
Dripsey Castle doesn’t look too shabby

Dripsey: Co. Cork. The word comes from the Irish Druipseach, meaning muddy river – a distant cousin of Blues legend Muddy Waters.

Fannystown: It’s in Wexford. Wexford, seriously, we need to talk.

Gneeveguilla: Wait till you hear this terrifying fact. In the 19th century Gneeveguilla in Co. Kerry was the scene of a horrifying event known as the ‘Moving Bog’. Families were awakened by a strange earthquake-like sound to find the bog swallowing up their homes, people and cattle. Someone needs to make a movie about this.

Horetown: Careful of the spelling here. And of course Horetown is in Wexford.

Horse and Jockey: Situated in Thurles, Co. Tipperary, no one knows why this village is called Horse and Jockey, but best guess is it was named after a pub.

Hospital: A town in east County Limerick. Not to be confused with a big building with doctors and sick people in it.

InchIreland loves irony and so fittingly Inch in Co Kerry is home to five lovely kilometres of unspoilt beach.

Twomileborris_signageJacketstown: Right next to DontForgetYourCoatstown.

Killbritain: Sure to raise a few eyebrows but honestly it couldn’t be more innocent and holy. It comes from Cill Briotáin, meaning Britton’s church.

Leap: Pronounced ‘Lep’ not Leap, but still, verbs make funny placenames.

Mallow: Co Cork. Don’t you just wish there was a Marsh beside it?

Maudlintown: Where all the people walk around being wildly self-pitying and bursting into tears all day.

Muckanaghederdauhaulia: Co. Galway. It means “ridge, shaped like a pig’s back, between two expanses of briny water”, which I think you’ll find yourself using frequently in a sentence from now on.

Muff: We seem to love a rude placename, and here Co Donegal certainly provides.

Naad: Ok, we’re just being childish now. It’s a county in Cork, and slang for testicles. Hee, hee.

Newtwopothouse: I just have one question, where is Oldtwopothouse?

Nobber: County Meath. Apparently there’s a garage there with a big sign saying ‘Nobber Motors’. Unfortunate.

Piltown: Wouldn’t it be great if the entire town was a giant warehouse where there’s a never-ending 24 hour rave going on? C’mon Kilkenny – make it happen.

Pullingtown: I shouldn’t have to say by now, just presume if it’s weird or X-rated it’s in Wexford.

Schull: Pronounced skull. A beautiful place to visit in West Cork with a badass name.

Skeheenarinky: Possibly the best name on the list. Have fun making your foreign friends say it.

Stepaside: Stepaside is found in Dublin. There is also a Step somewhere in Ireland but don’t ask me where, it’s impossible to Google.

Terminfeckin: Meaning “Féchín’s refuge”, who knows what he was on the run from. Anyway, it’s a small village in County Louth and only mildly rude so Wexford shouldn’t be worried.

Tubercurry: The second biggest town in Co. Sligo and also what you ask for to go with your portion of chips.

Two Mile Borris: Not that Borris again.

Katy Harrington
ABOUT 

Katy Harrington is Digital and Features Editor at The Irish Post. Follow her on Twitter @tweetkatyh

30 comments on “The funniest, strangest and rudest Irish placenames”

  1. John morgan
    September 4, 2015 at 10:12 pm
    Reply

    What about ringaskiddy in tip ???

    Likes(14)Dislikes(10)
    • Claire
      January 2, 2016 at 9:46 am
      Reply

      Or the one in Cork even...

      Likes(7)Dislikes(4)
  2. Siobhan
    November 8, 2015 at 10:33 pm
    Reply

    What about Meanus in County Limerick?

    Likes(13)Dislikes(3)
  3. Scott
    January 2, 2016 at 9:35 am
    Reply

    Carnalway, Co.Kildare must be included. At one time the most stolen road sign in the country.

    Likes(5)Dislikes(3)
  4. peter hamnett
    January 2, 2016 at 10:18 am
    Reply

    Great story!
    Please enter me into competition.

    Likes(1)Dislikes(5)
  5. James
    January 2, 2016 at 10:39 am
    Reply

    You spelt Termonfeckin wrong , it should be Termonfeckin not Terminfeckin.

    There is also a place called hackballscross in Co.Louth

    Likes(10)Dislikes(2)
  6. amorpmtkisok
    January 2, 2016 at 11:08 am
    Reply

    What about Kilcock in co Kildare

    Likes(7)Dislikes(2)
  7. Guy
    January 2, 2016 at 11:54 am
    Reply

    A short distance from Horse and Jockey is a place called Knockanus.

    Likes(7)Dislikes(0)
  8. Des Wilkinson
    January 19, 2016 at 9:16 am
    Reply

    what about Umgola, Co Armagh? Or Lack, Co fermanagh?

    Likes(1)Dislikes(1)
  9. Simon
    January 23, 2016 at 9:55 am
    Reply

    Then there's Lacknalooha near Mallow.

    Likes(1)Dislikes(0)
  10. John
    January 23, 2016 at 11:47 am
    Reply

    What about Pollamalady Ballyjamesduff Cavan

    Likes(4)Dislikes(1)
  11. PaulK
    January 26, 2016 at 9:05 pm
    Reply

    Mullaghfurtherland in Co Tyrone (outside Dungannon)

    Likes(2)Dislikes(0)
  12. Jim
    January 27, 2016 at 10:19 am
    Reply

    What about Ballylickey in Cork

    Likes(4)Dislikes(0)
  13. Thomas A Burke
    January 28, 2016 at 11:24 am
    Reply

    In Dublin and other towns in Ireland, there were lots of unpleasant street names.
    In Dublin we had Dirty Lane, Murder Lane and Cut Throat Lane. The last was behind where Saint James Hospital now stands. Handy for getting yourthroat sutured.

    Likes(0)Dislikes(0)
    • Katy Harrington
      January 28, 2016 at 12:30 pm
      Reply

      Thomas, you've just given us a great idea for a story! Thanks for the list.
      Katy

      Likes(3)Dislikes(1)
      • Joe Finucane
        January 30, 2016 at 5:42 pm
        Reply

        An EFFIN brilliant article

        Likes(4)Dislikes(1)
  14. Declan
    February 3, 2016 at 9:01 am
    Reply

    What about Hackballscross, Co. Louth

    Likes(0)Dislikes(0)
  15. Declan
    February 3, 2016 at 9:02 am
    Reply

    Hackballscross, Co. Louth?

    Likes(3)Dislikes(1)
  16. J ODwyer
    February 3, 2016 at 10:38 am
    Reply

    "A short distance from Horse and Jockey is a place called Knockanus" so named when the jockey was knocked off his horse and landed on his ..... Yes you guessed correctly!!

    Likes(6)Dislikes(0)
  17. Michael
    February 4, 2016 at 10:14 am
    Reply

    Ballyhooley in County Cork

    Likes(1)Dislikes(1)
    • Martin Lynch
      February 6, 2016 at 9:27 am
      Reply

      What about EFFIN -Think it's in Co Clare!

      Likes(3)Dislikes(0)
  18. Marie
    February 7, 2016 at 10:50 am
    Reply

    Naad, Bweeng, the spout in broadford Co limerick , blood mill lane in limerick, farthingville in droning Co cork.

    Likes(1)Dislikes(3)
  19. Shane McCarrick
    February 15, 2016 at 7:26 am
    Reply

    What about Collon in Co. Louth (depending on who you ask). Its built around a square- with the appropriate address of The Square, Collon........... Sounds painful........

    Likes(1)Dislikes(1)
  20. Ann Monahan
    February 15, 2016 at 9:25 am
    Reply

    It's "Naas", not "Naas".

    Likes(0)Dislikes(1)
    • Ann Monahan
      February 15, 2016 at 9:27 am
      Reply

      It's "Naas" not "Naad"

      Likes(2)Dislikes(2)
  21. Boyne Bhoy
    February 17, 2016 at 8:57 am
    Reply

    Man O War in north co Dublin or Meath

    Likes(1)Dislikes(0)
  22. Donal Hanley
    February 17, 2016 at 11:55 am
    Reply

    Hard to beat a town name near where I (sometimes) live in south-westFrance:- CONDOM

    Likes(3)Dislikes(0)
  23. David Conroy
    February 21, 2016 at 10:58 am
    Reply

    Relatives live in a place and part of the address is Muff, Nobber, Co. Meath !

    Likes(1)Dislikes(0)
  24. Liam halligan
    October 7, 2016 at 8:33 am
    Reply

    Ballybrazel in co wexford is not a town its a townsland irsh post you got this one wrong

    Likes(0)Dislikes(0)
  25. eddiie roberts
    January 6, 2017 at 4:58 pm
    Reply

    Effin in co limerick

    Likes(0)Dislikes(0)

