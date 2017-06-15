The Irish Post becomes official media partner to the British Irish Trading Alliance

THE IRISH POST is now the official media partner to the British Irish Trading Alliance (BITA).

The partnership has been forged to build a closer relationship between The Irish Post and BITA’s respective communities and for The Irish Post to support the networking group’s efforts to enhance business connection across Britain and Ireland.

Paul Whitnell, President of BITA, said: “BITA is a not-for-profit membership organisation working to promote and grow businesses across the UK and Ireland, and we couldn’t do better than The Irish Post for our media partner.

“With its wide distribution, excellent articles and online access, we think it’s the perfect publication for our busy members.

“We have a lot to offer each other and are excited to get to work as we think this relationship will offer fantastic opportunities for our members and sponsors to reach their great readership.”

BITA will benefit from an extensive programme of promotional and editorial activity aimed straight at the heart of the Irish community via the media group’s weekly print edition, digital channels and events.

The Irish Post will be active and visible at BITA events and through branding on campaigns.

Sarah Murphy, Director of Commercial Operations for The Irish Post, added: “It is inspiring to see how BITA is driving strong and lasting business relationships between Britain and Ireland.

“The Irish Post has worked closely with BITA from its foundation in 2012 and is delighted that this relationship has now developed into a recognised partnership.

“Irish and British companies have stronger business connections and links than ever before and it is vital in this current climate and with the potential implications of Brexit that we maintain and continue to grow these.

“The Irish Post, serving as the voice of that same Irish business community for almost 50 years, is delighted to be able to give something back by supporting BITA and promoting its aims going forward.

“We look forward to strengthening a close working relationship well into the future.”

The British Irish Trading Alliance is a non-profit making organisation that encourages its members to build relationships to generate business through exciting networking, educational and social events held in both countries.

Their mission is to promote and strengthen trade between Britain and Ireland through a friendly, driven and diverse group of like-minded professionals.

The group was set up by a group of Irish business people working in Britain who offer a helping hand to people of both countries who are relocating and adapting to cultural changes in either country.

They work to assist professionals in branching out and building relationships with other business people in Britain, Ireland and further.

The Irish Post is the biggest selling newspaper to the Irish in Britain and www.irishpost.co.uk is the biggest daily media site for the Irish in Britain.

