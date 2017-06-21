The Irish Post Country Music Awards to be broadcast live on TG4

THE best of Country music will be broadcast on a global scale when The Irish Post Country Music Awards, in association with TG4, comes live to your TV screens and across the world online.

The Irish Post Country Music Awards, taking place on August 30 from 9.30pm with two hours of Country music and special guests, will come to you live from Armagh City Hotel with a packed house of music fans from all over Ireland and Britain.

Over 14 music acts will perform on the night competing for 11 Award categories, with a range of stars appearing live on the night from all levels of the Country music scene.

This year’s live broadcast will feature both household names in Country music and a host of emerging Country music stars on the night.

Performances will include Hurricane Highway, Cliona Hagan, Foster & Allen, Philomena Begley, Declan Nerney with many more well-known names to be added.

This year’s Awards will link up with TG4 as a TV broadcasting partner who will screen the event live as the public once again vote for their favourite Country music stars in categories ranging from best female artist to best country music DVD.

“The Irish Post Country Music Awards will be a flagship for the industry, with a range of artists competing for honours and showcasing their recent and upcoming material to an adoring audience across the globe,” said Malachi Cush, who will be co-hosting the mammoth show on the night.

“Country music is at the heart of Irish communities at home and abroad where TG4 and The Irish Post is built around both,” said Máire Ní Chonláin, Commissioning Editor at TG4.

“We have supported all these Country music artists over the past five years and we will continue to do so both in our publication The Irish Post and indeed on our social media channels,” said Elgin Loane, Owner and Publisher of The Irish Post.

The full line-up of entertainers for The Irish Post Country Music Awards 2017 in association with TG4 will be announced over the coming weeks.