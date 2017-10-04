The Irish Post partners with Irish Pubs Global ahead of annual Awards

THE IRISH POST has partnered with Irish Pubs Global ahead of its annual industry Awards.

Over 16,000 nominations have been received from the public for this year’s Irish Pubs Global Awards, which take place in Ireland in October.

There has been a fresh approach to the 2017 Irish Pubs Global Awards, which are in their fourth year.

Having announced this year’s shortlist, the final judging is now taking place to recognise the best in a range of categories from food, to entertainment to bar staff.

Categories include Best Craft Beer Experience, Irish Pub of the Year, Best Chef and Best Cocktail Experience.

Over the course of October 9-10 guests of this year’s event will be touring Irish pubs, distillers, and suppliers.

Over 300 people gather in the stunning Round Room for the highlight of the two days – the Awards Gala dinner.

Kevin McParland, IPG Business Development Director, said: “Irish Pubs Global is thrilled to have partnered with The Irish Post.

“Both organisations have an incredible reach into Irish communities around the world and combined, we can offer our networks even more exciting stories and news.”

The Irish Pubs Global network includes some of the finest traditional Irish pubs around the world. It aims to connect and support Irish hospitality business owners, managers and their suppliers.

The awards honour business excellence in the Irish pub industry in Ireland and abroad.

“Our mission is to create, connect and support a global community of Irish hospitality owners, managers and their suppliers to help ensure their continued success and to benefit job creation in Ireland and abroad through the important sectors of hospitality and tourism,” IPG states.

“We are delighted to partner with Irish Pubs Global on their 2017 Awards which aim to connect and support Irish hospitality business owners around the world,” said Sarah Murphy, The Irish Post Media Group Director of Commercial Operations.

“While continuing to be the voice of the Irish in Britain, The Irish Post also now reaches a global audience online which further shares and celebrates Irish achievements and success.

“This year’s Irish Pubs Global Awards shortlist shows just how far that Irish success story has travelled and we wish all of this year’s nominees the very best of luck.”

This year’s Irish Pubs Global Awards take place on October 10 at the Mansion House in Dublin.