The Leaning Tavern of Éire – Unique ‘lopsided’ Irish pub goes up for sale in rural Ireland

A HISTORIC Irish pub renowned for its lopsided floors has gone on the market in a quaint village in Ireland.

Roche’s Bar in Co. Kildare – nicknamed ‘The Leaning Pub of Donadea’ – has been open since the 1800s and is now up for sale for a cool €350,000 (£313,000).

The iconic boozer is partially set on the Derryvarogue bog and, as a result, much of its floor space is lopsided while it is actually leaning to one side.

Nevertheless, the watering-hole is structurally sound and has been dubbed “Ireland’s Leaning Tower of Pisa”.

Roche’s made headlines around the world back in 2006 when the entire US Ryder Cup team stopped over for pints on their way to the nearby K Club.

It is also the venue for the renowned annual mid-summer turf-cutters ball each June.

The pub is a favourite within the local community and regularly hosts traditional music sessions and televised sports events.

The 0.6 acre site is nine miles from Maynooth and within short walking distance of Donadea Forest Park – which features a 9/11 Memorial inspired by the memory of Sean Tallon, a fallen firefighter whose family emigrated to New York from Donadea.

Roche’s property agent has described the unique tavern as “one of the last remaining examples of a traditional rural Irish pub”.

Potential buyers will have a chance to snag the property in a public auction at The Glenroyal Hotel, Maynooth on November 15.

Roches Pub, Donadea, Co. Kildare is on sale for €350,000 via Property Partners Brady. For more information click here.