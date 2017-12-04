The UK has conceded on the Ireland border issue in today’s Brexit talks

MEP’s in attendance at today’s meeting are reporting live from the Brexit talks in Belgium.

Britain has conceded on the Irish border issue during Brexit talks in Brussels.

The news comes from a senior MEP who reported the development following a meeting of representatives with the EU’s chief Brexit negotiator Michael Bernier.

The initial reports came from RTE journalist Tony Connelly who broke the news that the UK were offering assurance to the EU over the Irish border with no regulatory divergence.

BREAKING: UK will concede that there will be no "regulatory divergence" on the island of Ireland on the single market and customs union, acc to a draft text seen by @rtenews — Tony Connelly (@tconnellyRTE) December 4, 2017

It looks as though Leo Varadkar, the Irish prime minister, is expecting a deal today. He has just tweeted these.

Cabinet met this morning. I will be making a statement on Phase I Brexit talks later today. — Leo Varadkar (@campaignforleo) December 4, 2017

Also spoke to @JunckerEU and @eucopresident on the Phase I Brexit negotiations this morning. — Leo Varadkar (@campaignforleo) December 4, 2017

British Prime Minister Theresa May has just arrived in Brussels to continue talks.

Following the shock announcement, the DUP’s Sammy Wilson has spoken out against the deal and warned that it will be vetoed at Stormont.

The DUP's Sammy Wilson on @BBCTalkback comes out against regulatory alignment on island of Ireland in draft #Brexit deal and says it would be vetoed at Stormont (presumably by DUP), even though there is no Stormont. Declines to speculate on deal with UK Govt. — Steven McCaffery (@SMcC_TheDetail) December 4, 2017

Talks are expected to continue throughout the afternoon with all parties seemingly looking to finalise a deal today.