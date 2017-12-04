London
9°
overcast clouds
humidity: 81%
wind: 4m/s WNW
H 9 • L 7
Weather from OpenWeatherMap
Tourism Ireland Banner
News

The UK has conceded on the Ireland border issue in today’s Brexit talks

December 4, 2017 By  Ryan Price
Reports from today’s talks suggest Britain has conceded on the border issue. (Picture: Getty Images)

MEP’s in attendance at today’s meeting are reporting live from the Brexit talks in Belgium.

Britain has conceded on the Irish border issue during Brexit talks in Brussels.

The news comes from a senior MEP who reported the development following a meeting of representatives with the EU’s chief Brexit negotiator Michael Bernier.

More News:

The initial reports came from RTE journalist Tony Connelly who broke the news that the UK were offering assurance to the EU over the Irish border with no regulatory divergence.

It looks as though Leo Varadkar, the Irish prime minister, is expecting a deal today. He has just tweeted these.

British Prime Minister Theresa May has just arrived in Brussels to continue talks.

Following the shock announcement, the DUP’s Sammy Wilson has spoken out against the deal and warned that it will be vetoed at Stormont.

Talks are expected to continue throughout the afternoon with all parties seemingly looking to finalise a deal today.

border talksBrexitIrelandUK
Brian O’Dowd MPU

ABOUT 

Recommended for you:
Violent Irish criminal tried to fight back before he was chased and stabbed to death, court hears

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About us

The Irish Post is the biggest selling national newspaper to the Irish in Britain.

Irishpost.co.uk delivers all the latest Irish news to our online audience around the globe.

Contact Editorial

Editorial: editor@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4193

Advertise

Advertising: advertising@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4159

Subscribe

Irish Post