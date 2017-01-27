The winning county for Ireland’s €88million Euromillions jackpot has been revealed

IRELAND’S National Lottery has confirmed that the luck of the Irish has prevailed once again after the winner of Tuesday night’s €88million Euromillions draw came forward to claim their prize.

The lucky winning ticket holder became the 10th Irish EuroMillions Jackpot winner.

Following the January 24 Euromillions Irish Jackpot win of €88,587,275, the National Lottery confirmed that the ticket holder has been in touch.

And after some speculation that it had been sold in Cork, they have now revealed that the winning ticket was purchased in Dublin.

The win marks the 10th jackpot win for Irish players since the Euromillions began in 2004.

And over the last 12 months alone three Irish players have now scooped the jackpot – €66,188,316 in January 2016 and €23,845,087 in July 2016.

Tuesday’s winner scooped the third highest Euromillions jackpot in Ireland so far.

