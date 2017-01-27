London
19°
broken clouds
humidity: 77%
wind: 4m/s SSW
H 19 • L 16
Weather from OpenWeatherMap
Comhaltas Banner – January
Home  |  News  |  The winning county for Ireland’s €88million Euromillions jackpot has been revealed

The winning county for Ireland’s €88million Euromillions jackpot has been revealed

January 27, 2017 By  Irish Post
7/7/2016 Dublin Bus Euromillions Winners. 22 men from Dublin Bus who scooped last Friday's eur 23,845,060 Euromillions prize at the National Lottery on Abbey Street today to claim their winnings. The group, from the Broadstone bus depot in Phibsborough, north Dublin, travelled to Abbey Street on a Dublin Bus which had 'Winners on board' plastered across the doors and windows. Photo: RollingNews.ie
If the winner decides to go public they can expect a reception like this. Pictured are the 22 men from Dublin Bus who scooped €23,845,060 in the Euromillions lotto last July. (Picture: RollingNews.ie)

IRELAND’S National Lottery has confirmed that the luck of the Irish has prevailed once again after the winner of Tuesday night’s €88million Euromillions draw came forward to claim their prize.

The lucky winning ticket holder became the 10th Irish EuroMillions Jackpot winner.

Following the January 24 Euromillions Irish Jackpot win of €88,587,275, the National Lottery confirmed that the ticket holder has been in touch.

And after some speculation that it had been sold in Cork, they have now revealed that the winning ticket was purchased in Dublin.

The win marks the 10th jackpot win for Irish players since the Euromillions began in 2004.

And over the last 12 months alone three Irish players have now scooped the jackpot – €66,188,316 in January 2016 and €23,845,087 in July 2016.

Tuesday’s winner scooped the third highest Euromillions jackpot in Ireland so far.

See how previous winners have fared by clicking here.

Likes(0)Dislikes(0)
IP Commercial Recruitment

Irish Post
ABOUT 

The Irish Post is the biggest-selling weekly newspaper for the Irish in Britain and the voice of the Irish community since 1970. Follow the Irish Post on Twitter @theirishpost

m6crash2-f

Recommended for you:
Tributes pour in for Coventry Celtic fan Colm Gleeson who died in crash on M6

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About us

The Irish Post is the biggest selling national newspaper to the Irish in Britain.

Irishpost.co.uk delivers all the latest Irish news to our online audience around the globe.

Contact Editorial

Editorial: [email protected]
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4193

Advertise

Advertising: [email protected]
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4137

Subscribe

Irish Post