Theresa May to meet Sinn Féin in Downing Street over DUP deal

SINN Féin are to meet Theresa May face-to-face in London over the British Prime Minister’s proposed deal with the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP).

The Irish republican party will join the other four main parties in Northern Ireland in Downing Street on Thursday, June 15 as Conservative talks with the DUP continue.

Sinn Féin’s leader in Northern Ireland, Michelle O’Neill will discuss the DUP deal and the power-sharing situation at Stormont with Mrs May.

“I will be in London and Dublin over the coming days for talks with both Theresa May and the new Taoiseach Leo Varadkar,” Ms O’Neill said in a statement.

“I will be making it very clear that any deal between the Tories and the DUP cannot be allowed to undermine the Good Friday and subsequent agreements.”

Both London and Dublin must “recommit to the word, spirit and implementation of the Good Friday Agreement” if power sharing at Stormont is to be re-established, she said.

She added: “Progress will not come from a deal between the DUP and Tories to prop up a Government in Westminster with an austerity and Brexit agenda.”

The Stormont Assembly was suspended in March after the DUP lost their majority when Sinn Féin made considerable gains in the Assembly elections.

Since then both parties have been unable to reach an agreement on a new political agreement.

As well as Sinn Féin, which is led by its president Gerry Adams, Mrs May has already met with the DUP and will now also meet with the SDLP, the UUP and the Alliance Party.

Talks between the Conservatives and the DUP were continuing on Wednesday amid reports that any announcement of a deal may be delayed because of the tragic tower block fire in west London.

Theresa May needs the votes of the DUP’s 10 MPs to bring the Conservatives’ 319 seats above the 326 threshold needed for a majority.