News

Theresa May refuses to rule out Trump visit following controversial tweets

November 29, 2017 By  Ryan Price

Theresa May (left) and Donald Trump (right). (Picture: Getty Images)

DOWNING Street have released official comments on the issue.

British Prime Minister Theresa May has refused to rule out a visit from Donald Trump after the US President retweeted a series of right-wing, Islamophobic Britain First videos this afternoon.

More News:

May was questioned on Trump’s controversial tweets during her meeting with Iraqi Prime Minister Haider Jawad Kadhim Al-Abadi in London today.

Earlier this afternoon, Trump retweeted a serious of video clips from far-right organisation Britain First’s Islamophobic leader Jayda Fransen.

 

While May initially condemned the President’s tweets, she refused to comment on whether or not the offer to visit the UK still stands.

A spokesman for Downing Street said: “It is wrong for the President to have done this.”

However, asked if the US leader’s scheduled state visit would still take place, the spokesman said: “The United States is one of our oldest and closest allies. An invitation for a state visit has been extended and accepted. Further details will be announced in due course.”

 

BritainDonald trumpfeaturedIrelandTheresa May

 

