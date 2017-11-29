Theresa May refuses to rule out Trump visit following controversial tweets

Theresa May (left) and Donald Trump (right). (Picture: Getty Images)

DOWNING Street have released official comments on the issue.

British Prime Minister Theresa May has refused to rule out a visit from Donald Trump after the US President retweeted a series of right-wing, Islamophobic Britain First videos this afternoon.

May was questioned on Trump’s controversial tweets during her meeting with Iraqi Prime Minister Haider Jawad Kadhim Al-Abadi in London today.

Earlier this afternoon, Trump retweeted a serious of video clips from far-right organisation Britain First’s Islamophobic leader Jayda Fransen.

VIDEO: Muslim migrant beats up Dutch boy on crutches! pic.twitter.com/11LgbfFJDq — Jayda Fransen (@JaydaBF) November 28, 2017

VIDEO: Muslim Destroys a Statue of Virgin Mary! pic.twitter.com/qhkrfQrtjV — Jayda Fransen (@JaydaBF) November 29, 2017

VIDEO: Islamist mob pushes teenage boy off roof and beats him to death! pic.twitter.com/XxtlxNNSiP — Jayda Fransen (@JaydaBF) November 29, 2017

While May initially condemned the President’s tweets, she refused to comment on whether or not the offer to visit the UK still stands.

British PM Theresa May issued a statement on Trump’s Britain First RTs: pic.twitter.com/KNl1b5wLUt — sarah, the reporter (@amyharvard_) November 29, 2017

A spokesman for Downing Street said: “It is wrong for the President to have done this.”

However, asked if the US leader’s scheduled state visit would still take place, the spokesman said: “The United States is one of our oldest and closest allies. An invitation for a state visit has been extended and accepted. Further details will be announced in due course.”