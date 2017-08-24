‘They will be mourned far beyond these shores’ – Prince William’s touching tribute to fallen Irish helicopter crew

PRINCE William has given a touching tribute to the fallen Irish crew of the search and rescue helicopter R116.

The tribute was written for the Cootehill Arts Festival’s memorial concert for the crew this week with the proceeds donated to the RNLI who assisted in the rescue of R116.

The rescue helicopter R116 was assisting in a recovery operation when it crashed into Blacksod lighthouse off the Mayo coast in March this year.

While the remains of Captains Dara Fitzpatrick and Mark Duffy were recovered, winch operator Paul Ormsby and winchman Ciarán Smith are still missing.

The tribute from the Prince of Wales – who once met Paul Ormsby during a rescue mission in the Irish Sea – will also be translated into Irish for the event tkaing place on Friday evening, August 25,

In his tribute, the Prince wrote: “The loss of Rescue 116 on the 14th March, 2017 is a tragedy that reaches far beyond the community in which the crew so gallantly served.

“The selfless actions of those who put their lives on the line, for the safety of others, will always draw admiration from an incredibly wide audience.

“Consequently Ciarán, Dara, Mark and Paul will be mourned far beyond these shores and the lives they led will be an inspiration to many.

“I am proud to have served as a Search and Rescue pilot myself and I know how many of the sorties, even though they could be perceived as routine, always have an element of hidden danger.

“It is the acceptance of this risk, and the desire to carry out their duties in spite of it, which makes the Search and Rescue crews such a remarkable group of people.

“Your support today, for the Rescue 116 Memorial Concert, is hugely welcome and will be vitally important for building on the legacy of the crew and their sacrifice.

“All proceeds will be donated to another group of selfless emergency responders – the R.N.L.I. – and will be hugely important in supporting the work they do.

“The crew of 116 lived their lives to the full, not just for themselves but for all of us. They will never be forgotten,” he wrote.