Thirteen Jewish graves desecrated in hate crime attack at Belfast cemetery

THIRTEEN Jewish graves have been desecrated in Belfast in what police are treating as a hate crime.

PSNI officers attended the area shortly after 3pm on Friday, August 26, and discovered that 13 headstones in the Jewish section of the cemetery had been damaged.

The incident, which happened in the middle of the afternoon, was carried out by a group of young people, police have said.

Speaking to The Belfast Telegraph, chairman of the Belfast Jewish Community Michael Black said, “One of the councillors said he had seen someone staggering away from the scene at the time – whether staggering as a result of alcohol or not, I don’t know […] I don’t know what was upsetting them, but apart from smashing the headstones they actually tried to get in to the actual graves to where the bodies are.”

“It is important for us to get the cemetery back to normal as soon as possible,” Mr Black added.

“We have already had letters of support from the parties at Belfast City Hall and I have no doubt they will want to do all they can to help us.”

“We have been trying to get the graves cleared, the rest is up to the authorities, so there will be some sort of compromise.”

The desecration has been called a “blemish” on society, by Bishop Noel Treanor, of the Catholic Diocese of Down and Connor in Northern Ireland.

Bishop Treanor was speaking to the congregation at a mass in St. Peter’s Cathedral, West Belfast on Sunday when he addressed the incident.

“What a tragedy and blemish then that the long-present, beloved and treasured Jewish families of our community should suffer yet again such actions of disrespect,” the Bishop said.

“Violence to the memory of their beloved dead and the regrettable outworking of a latent xenophobia that stalks the minds of some.”

“These actions have been condemned by many and rightly so,” the Bishop added. “These shameful acts are a blemish on our society. Condemnation of such actions, necessary as it is, does not suffice.”

Sinn Féin MP for west Belfast Paul Maskey said the incident was “distressing” and he condemned it totally.

“The vandalism of Jewish graves in Belfast City Cemetery was wrong and I condemn it totally.

“Visiting cemeteries can bring great comfort to grieving relatives and friends and it it would be very distressing for anyone to have the grave of a loved one desecrated in this way,” he said.

“All graves and graveyards should be treated with respect,” he added.

Local Policing Commander Chief Inspector Norman Hassett said it was a “particularly sickening incident” and police are treating it as a hate crime.

“To disturb the sanctity of a cemetery in this way is completely unacceptable and I can assure the public that we will conduct a robust investigation in a bid to bring those responsible before the courts,” Chief Inspector Hassett said.

“I have already liaised with local representatives and I will continue to do so regarding this and other issues relating to anti-social behaviour in the vicinity of the cemetery.”

“I would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed this incident, or to anyone who has any information whatsoever that could assist in our investigation to contact police on the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference 742 of 26th August.”

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.