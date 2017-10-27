Thirty of the best pubs in Ireland to eat out in

IRELAND’S best pubs to eat out in have been revealed in the 2018 Michelin Eating Out in Pubs guide.

A total of 30 pubs on the island have been recommended out of 470 top dining pubs across England, Scotland, Wales and Ireland.

There was also a thumbs up for 27 new entries – selected for the standard of their food.

Speaking at its launch, guide editor Rebecca Burr said: “This year we have seen so many pubs get a new lease of life by placing greater emphasis on food.

“It’s great to see pubs being rejuvenated this way as they are often the heartbeat of our towns and villages.”

See the full list below…

Eight Northern Ireland pubs – one from Co. Antrim and seven from Co. Down – have secured listings in the 2018 Michelin Eating Out In Pubs guide.

Down’s Bull & Ram in Ballynahinch is a new entry this year.

Situated in an Edwardian butcher’s shop, the Bull & Ram offers an imaginative, modern yet informal menu, showcasing the best of local, seasonal produce.

Other successful Co. Down listings are Balloo House (Killinchy), the Pheasant (Annahilt), Poacher’s Pocket (Comber), Pier 36 (Donaghadee), Parson’s Nose and The Plough Inn (both in Hillsborough).

Antrim’s entry is Billy Andy’s at Mounthill, near Larne.

Smoked eel, shaved apple and fennel salad #wildhoneyinn A post shared by Wild Honey Inn (@wildhoneyinn) on Aug 3, 2016 at 7:14am PDT

A total of 22 pubs in the Republic of Ireland are listed in this year’s guide.

Lisdoonvarna’s Wild Honey Inn is Ireland’s only Michelin-starred establishment also to feature in this year’s guide.

Earlier this month, the Co. Clare eatery made history by becoming the first Irish pub to be awarded a Michelin Star in the Michelin Guide Great Britain & Ireland.

Having held a listing since 2014, this year sees Morrissey’s in Doonbeg rise in status to become the only Bib Gourmand recipient listed in the guide.

Michelin Bib Gourmand awards recognise those establishments offering good food at affordable prices of £28 or less for a three-course meal.

Thinking back on my Summer trip to Wexford, Ireland and remembering some amazing seafood I had at The Lobster Pot. This is locally caught crab claws in garlic butter. Like a lot of Irish it was simply delicious #travel #seafood #ireland #wexford #gemmaeats A post shared by Gemma Eats…. (@gemma_eats) on Aug 6, 2017 at 7:40pm PDT

In overall terms, Co. Down leads the way with seven listings followed by Clare and Cork with four each and Kildare with three.

Dublin, Galway and Mayo each received two listings with Antrim, Leitrim, Louth, Sligo, Tipperary and Wexford each having one listing.

Wild Honey Inn (Lisdoonvarna) and Toddies at The Bulman (Kinsale) both retained an ‘Inspectors’ Favourites’ commendation, described in the guide as ‘establishments found to be particularly charming and which offer something extra special’.

Here’s a list of the best pubs to eat in across Ireland…

Antrim

Billy Andy’s at Mounthill, near Larne

Clare

Morrissey’s (Doonbeg), Vaughan’s Anchor Inn (Liscannor), Wild Honey Inn (Lisdoonvarna) and Linnane’s Lobster Bar (New Quay)

Cork

Poacher’s Inn (Bandon), Deasy’s (Clonakilty), Cronin’s (Crosshaven) and Toddies at The Bulman (Kinsale)

Down

Bull & Ram (Ballynahinch), Pheasant (Annahilt), Poacher’s Pocket (Comber), Parson’s Nose and Plough Inn (both in Hillsborough) Pier 36 (Donaghadee) and Balloo House (Killinchy).

Dublin

Old Spot and Chop House (both in Ballsbridge)

Galway

Moran’s Oyster Cottage (Kilcolgan) and O’Dowd’s (Roundstone)

Kildare

Harte’s (Kildare),Ballymore Inn (Ballymore Eustace) and Fallon’s (Kilcullen)

Leitrim

Oarsman (Carrick-on-Shannon)

Louth

Fitzpatricks (Jenkinstown)

Mayo

The Tavern (Murrisk) and Sheebeen (Westport)

Sligo

Hargadons (Sligo Town)

Tipperary

Larkins (Garrykennedy)