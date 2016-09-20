This Irishman’s elaborate wedding proposal, which took four weeks to plan, puts all others to shame

A WATERFORD man proposed to his childhood sweetheart on Saturday in quite possibly the most extravagant way imaginable.

With the help of Waterford Council and Comeraghs Wild Festival, James Barry took four weeks to plan the special day for his girlfriend of 13 years, Orla Gallagher.

Barry also enlisted the help of sand artist Sean Corcoran, who scrawled “Orla, will you marry me?” within a giant heart on the sands of Stradbally Cove, Co. Waterford.

But the stunt could have backfired when Orla almost caught wind of the special surprise.

“We just about got her up the pathway without seeing the writing,” Barry told the video makers Clipboard Media.

Thankfully the day went off without a hitch before Barry got down on one knee.

The City of Waterford Brass Band were on hand to supply the backing track to Barry’s popping of the question—and of course, she said ‘yes’.

“I just can’t believe it”, a stunned Orla said. “I don’t even have words yet. I’m still in shock and my hands are still shaking.”

Good to see the rain didn’t get them down.

Check out the videos here…