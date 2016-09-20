London
19°
broken clouds
humidity: 77%
wind: 4m/s SSW
H 19 • L 16
Weather from OpenWeatherMap
IP Awards – Save the Date – Banner
Home  |  Life & Style  |  This Irishman’s elaborate wedding proposal, which took four weeks to plan, puts all others to shame

This Irishman’s elaborate wedding proposal, which took four weeks to plan, puts all others to shame

September 20, 2016 By  Aidan Lonergan

James Barry and Orla Gallagher [Picture: Clipboard Media/Facebook]
James Barry and Orla Gallagher [Picture: Clipboard Media/Facebook]
A WATERFORD man proposed to his childhood sweetheart on Saturday in quite possibly the most extravagant way imaginable.

With the help of Waterford Council and Comeraghs Wild Festival, James Barry took four weeks to plan the special day for his girlfriend of 13 years, Orla Gallagher.

Barry also enlisted the help of sand artist Sean Corcoran, who scrawled “Orla, will you marry me?” within a giant heart on the sands of Stradbally Cove, Co. Waterford.

Picture: Daniel O'Neill/Facebook
Picture: Daniel O’Neill/Facebook

But the stunt could have backfired when Orla almost caught wind of the special surprise.

“We just about got her up the pathway without seeing the writing,” Barry told the video makers Clipboard Media.

Thankfully the day went off without a hitch before Barry got down on one knee.

Picture: Daniel O'Neill/Facebook
Picture: Daniel O’Neill/Facebook

The City of Waterford Brass Band were on hand to supply the backing track to Barry’s popping of the question—and of course, she said ‘yes’.

“I just can’t believe it”, a stunned Orla said. “I don’t even have words yet. I’m still in shock and my hands are still shaking.”

Good to see the rain didn’t get them down.

Check out the videos here…

Likes(0)Dislikes(0)
IP Awards – Save the Date – MPU

ABOUT 

The couple who were engaged to be married drifted apart but were reunited after 29 years (Source Knock Airport facebook)

Recommended for you:
Irish woman reunites with long lost English lover at the airport after 29 years apart

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About us

The Irish Post is the biggest selling national newspaper to the Irish in Britain.

Irishpost.co.uk delivers all the latest Irish news to our online audience around the globe.

Contact Editorial

Editorial: [email protected]
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4193

Advertise

Advertising: [email protected]
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4137

Subscribe

Irish Post