Three injured following crash between bus and farm vehicle on rural Irish road

THREE people have been injured following a crash between a Dublin Bus and a farm vehicle in Rathcoole, Co Dublin.
The incident between the bus and a forklift vehicle happened around 7.30am on the Johnstone Road.
Units from Tallaght & Dolphins Barn are attending a bus vs farm vehicle RTC in Rathcoole (Johnstown Rd near school). Road blocked, @aaroadwatch @LiveDrive pic.twitter.com/XKD9udoPnJ
More News:
— Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) December 12, 2017
Dublin Bus said the crash involved the route 69 bus.
One person suffered a minor injury while two others are being treated for shock.
Dublin Fire Brigade units from the Tallaght and Dublin Barn attended the collision at Johnstown Road.
Leave a Reply