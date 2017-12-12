Three injured following crash between bus and farm vehicle on rural Irish road

THREE people have been injured following a crash between a Dublin Bus and a farm vehicle in Rathcoole, Co Dublin.

The incident between the bus and a forklift vehicle happened around 7.30am on the Johnstone Road.

Dublin Bus said the crash involved the route 69 bus.

One person suffered a minor injury while two others are being treated for shock.

Dublin Fire Brigade units from the Tallaght and Dublin Barn attended the collision at Johnstown Road.