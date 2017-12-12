London
-2°
haze
humidity: 100%
wind: 4m/s SW
Weather from OpenWeatherMap
Derek Ryan – St. Pats
News

Three injured following crash between bus and farm vehicle on rural Irish road

December 12, 2017 By  Erica Doyle Higgins
The incident happened on the Johnstone Road in Rathcoole this morning. (Picture: Maps)

THREE people have been injured following a crash between a Dublin Bus and a farm vehicle in Rathcoole, Co Dublin. 

The incident between the bus and a forklift vehicle happened around 7.30am on the Johnstone Road.

Dublin Bus said the crash involved the route 69 bus.

One person suffered a minor injury while two others are being treated for shock.

Dublin Fire Brigade units from the Tallaght and Dublin Barn attended the collision at Johnstown Road.

 

dublinDublin busfeaturedIrish
Tara Mullaney

Erica Doyle Higgins
ABOUT 

Erica Doyle Higgins is a Digital Reporter with The Irish Post. You can follow her on Twitter @EDoyleHiggins

Do you have a story to share? Email erica@irishpost.co.uk

Recommended for you:
Ireland’s much loved Clonakilty black pudding is now on sale in Britain – but where can you buy it?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About us

The Irish Post is the biggest selling national newspaper to the Irish in Britain.

Irishpost.co.uk delivers all the latest Irish news to our online audience around the globe.

Contact Editorial

Editorial: editor@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4193

Advertise

Advertising: advertising@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4159

Subscribe

Irish Post