Three Irish families enjoy the best surprise reunion when Aer Lingus flies loved ones home for Christmas

Three Irish families enjoy the best surprise reunion when Aer Lingus flies loved ones home for Christmas

December 23, 2016 By  Irish Post
aerlingus1
How’s this for a welcome home? (Pictures: Aer Lingus/YouTube)

FOR the last 80 year’s Ireland’s national airline Aer Lingus has been bringing people home for Christmas.

And this festive season they’ve decided to make it extra special by reuniting three families with their loved ones living abroad.

“We know that technology doesn’t replace your loved one, especially at Christmas Time.

“So we surprised three families with the best Christmas surprise they could ask for,” the airline said today as it released it’s #TeachtAbhaile video.

Scroll down to watch the video…

aerlingus3
This Irish mother got the best surprise when her son came home for Christmas

In the emotional video we meet Tracey, her husband and two boys were flown to Ireland from San Francisco where they surprised Joan and Tony who were reunited with their grandchildren in Glasnevin.

Then there’s James, originally from Dundalk, but now living in the US.

His family have not enjoyed Christmas dinner in their home since he emigrated to New York as they didn’t want to leave his seat empty.

And finally, there’s Brendan who arrives home to his family in Lusk to regain his title as the most boisterous family member on Christmas Day.

Take a look at the emotional reunions filmed by Aer Lingus below…

Irish Post
ABOUT 

The Irish Post is the biggest-selling weekly newspaper for the Irish in Britain and the voice of the Irish community since 1970. Follow the Irish Post on Twitter @theirishpost

norn_irish_featured

