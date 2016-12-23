Three Irish families enjoy the best surprise reunion when Aer Lingus flies loved ones home for Christmas

FOR the last 80 year’s Ireland’s national airline Aer Lingus has been bringing people home for Christmas.
And this festive season they’ve decided to make it extra special by reuniting three families with their loved ones living abroad.
“We know that technology doesn’t replace your loved one, especially at Christmas Time.
“So we surprised three families with the best Christmas surprise they could ask for,” the airline said today as it released it’s #TeachtAbhaile video.
Scroll down to watch the video…
In the emotional video we meet Tracey, her husband and two boys were flown to Ireland from San Francisco where they surprised Joan and Tony who were reunited with their grandchildren in Glasnevin.
Then there’s James, originally from Dundalk, but now living in the US.
His family have not enjoyed Christmas dinner in their home since he emigrated to New York as they didn’t want to leave his seat empty.
And finally, there’s Brendan who arrives home to his family in Lusk to regain his title as the most boisterous family member on Christmas Day.
