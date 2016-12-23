Three Irish families enjoy the best surprise reunion when Aer Lingus flies loved ones home for Christmas

FOR the last 80 year’s Ireland’s national airline Aer Lingus has been bringing people home for Christmas.

And this festive season they’ve decided to make it extra special by reuniting three families with their loved ones living abroad.

“We know that technology doesn’t replace your loved one, especially at Christmas Time.

“So we surprised three families with the best Christmas surprise they could ask for,” the airline said today as it released it’s #TeachtAbhaile video.