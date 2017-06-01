London
21°
shower rain
humidity: 88%
wind: 2m/s N
H 21 • L 15
Weather from OpenWeatherMap
Hicks Sausages Leaderboard
Home  |  News  |  Three men arrested in Britain over rape and murder of Northern Irish mum Lorraine McCausland in 1987

Three men arrested in Britain over rape and murder of Northern Irish mum Lorraine McCausland in 1987

June 1, 2017 By  Aidan Lonergan
Lorraine McCausland, 23, was found dead in Belfast in the early hours of March 8, 1987. Picture: PSNI

POLICE investigating the rape and murder of Lorraine McCausland in Belfast in 1987 have arrested three men in Britain.

Ms McCausland, 23, was found dead by a stream in the Forthriver area of North Belfast in the early hours of March 8, 1987.

On Wednesday, the PSNI confirmed that two men, aged 49 and 56, were arrested in Scotland and a 53-year-old man was arrested in England. All three men will be brought to Northern Ireland for interview.

The PSNI reopened the investigation into Ms McCausland’s death in November 2016.

Fourteen people were arrested during the original investigation into her rape and murder in 1987 but no one was charged.

“Lorraine was a popular member of the local community. She had worked as a stitcher and then in her sister’s mobile shop.

“Everybody in the area knew Lorraine and liked her for her personality and kindness,” Detective Inspector Michelle Griffin said.

“But some people have been reluctant to assist with the investigation into her rape and murder.

“The shadow of loyalist paramilitarism hangs over this case.

“I believe people have been reluctant to tell the truth about that night, what they saw and heard, what they know, because they are frightened.”

Ms McCausland’s son, Craig McCausland, was killed 18 years after her death in Belfast’s Dhu Varren Park area in 1987.

Police blamed the killing on tensions within loyalist community.

Detective Inspector Michelle Griffin has issued an appeal to anyone who has any information to contact police on the non-emergency number 101.

Information can also be passed anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Likes(0)Dislikes(0)
Bentleys – Freddie White

Aidan Lonergan
ABOUT 

Aidan Lonergan is a Digital Reporter with The Irish Post. You can follow him on Twitter @ajlonergan

Recommended for you:
The spy in the IRA – double agent was protected by British authorities during the Troubles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About us

The Irish Post is the biggest selling national newspaper to the Irish in Britain.

Irishpost.co.uk delivers all the latest Irish news to our online audience around the globe.

Contact Editorial

Editorial: editor@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4193

Advertise

Advertising: advertising@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4159

Subscribe

Irish Post