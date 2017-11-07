London
11°
light intensity shower rain
humidity: 76%
wind: 6m/s S
H 11 • L 11
Weather from OpenWeatherMap
Uniform Education Banner
News

Shot fired at Garda officer during high speed chase in rural Ireland

November 7, 2017 By  Ryan Price
The incident happened in the town of Monasterevin, Co. Kildare last night (Picture: Getty Images)

AN investigation is underway after a shooting involving a police officer occurred in a rural town to the east of Ireland.

Three men have been arrested following the incident, in which a gun was fired at a member of the Gardaí in Monasterevin, Co. Kildare last night.

At approximately 9.30pm yesterday, Gardaí began following a black Audi estate car driving at high speed through the rural town.

More News:

After pursuing the vehicle for a short while, the Audi stopped on the road in the Larch Hill area before a male passenger emerged from the front of the car with a shotgun.

He then fired a shot at the Gardaí in pursuit before reentering his car and speeding off.

Around an hour later, Gardaí from the Regional Support Unit stopped a silver Hyundai car at Pollardstown, Newbridge, where they arrested three men aged 23, 27 and 32 years old in connection with the earlier incident.

Thankfully none of the Garda officers who pursued the men were injured by the shot that was discharged.

The men are now being detained at Portlaoise and Tullamore Garda Stations while an investigation is carried out.

Brian O’Dowd MPU

ABOUT 

Recommended for you:
Charles Haughey did not want IRA bodies in Dublin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About us

The Irish Post is the biggest selling national newspaper to the Irish in Britain.

Irishpost.co.uk delivers all the latest Irish news to our online audience around the globe.

Contact Editorial

Editorial: editor@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4193

Advertise

Advertising: advertising@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4159

Subscribe

Irish Post