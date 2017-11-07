Shot fired at Garda officer during high speed chase in rural Ireland

AN investigation is underway after a shooting involving a police officer occurred in a rural town to the east of Ireland.

Three men have been arrested following the incident, in which a gun was fired at a member of the Gardaí in Monasterevin, Co. Kildare last night.

At approximately 9.30pm yesterday, Gardaí began following a black Audi estate car driving at high speed through the rural town.

After pursuing the vehicle for a short while, the Audi stopped on the road in the Larch Hill area before a male passenger emerged from the front of the car with a shotgun.

He then fired a shot at the Gardaí in pursuit before reentering his car and speeding off.

Around an hour later, Gardaí from the Regional Support Unit stopped a silver Hyundai car at Pollardstown, Newbridge, where they arrested three men aged 23, 27 and 32 years old in connection with the earlier incident.

Thankfully none of the Garda officers who pursued the men were injured by the shot that was discharged.

The men are now being detained at Portlaoise and Tullamore Garda Stations while an investigation is carried out.