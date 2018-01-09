London
News

Three people injured in serious Donegal road crash involving ‘at least two cars’

January 9, 2018 By  Aidan Lonergan
There has been a serious crash on the Buncrana to Burnfoot road in Co. Donegal (Picture: File)

THREE people have been injured following a serious road crash in Co. Donegal this afternoon.

The collision involved at least two vehicles and occurred at Duffy’s Garage, Inishowen shortly after 2pm.

The Buncrana to Burnfoot road has been closed and is not expected to reopen until at least 5pm.

More News:

Emergency services including the ambulance and fire brigade are at the scene tending to those hurt.

The seriousness of the injuries is not yet known.

Donegal County Council has set up an emergency response plan following the incident, according to the Derry Journal.

Local diversions are in place and temporary signage is being erected in the local area.

car crashdonegalfeaturedinjuriesIreland

Aidan Lonergan
ABOUT 

Aidan Lonergan is a Digital Reporter with The Irish Post. You can follow him on Twitter @ajlonergan

