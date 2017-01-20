London
19°
broken clouds
humidity: 77%
wind: 4m/s SSW
H 19 • L 16
Weather from OpenWeatherMap
McKeefry Banner – January 2017
Home  |  Life & Style  |  Timelapse video shows the beauty of Ireland’s Mourne Mountains over 18 months

Timelapse video shows the beauty of Ireland’s Mourne Mountains over 18 months

January 20, 2017 By  Irish Post

mourne1-n

MARTIN CRITCHLEY and his Sharron Schwartz fell in love with Co. Down’s Mourne Mountains years ago.

And now they’ve put their passion into practice with a stunning video of its rugged landscape.

“Sharron and I are avid hillwalkers and absolutely fell in love with the Mountains of Mourne and vicinity years ago,” Co. Wicklow-based Critchley said.

“Since then we have developed a parallel passion for landscape photography and videography, calling ourselves Purple Peak Adventures.”

Scroll down to see the video…

mourne4-n

The couple wanted to try and capture the remarkable landscapes of the Kingdom of Mourne throughout the changing seasons – battling the local wildlife at times to do so.

“This required much patience and many visits to the area over 18 months, which involved camping out overnight several times to capture sunrise/sunset sequences.

mourne2-n

“During one camp on Slieve Commedagh we were visited overnight by a brazen fox who stole one of our rucksacks from the porch of our tent and chewed through several straps,” he joked.

Filmed over 18 months the timelapse video captures the subtleties of the changing seasons and weather on the landscapes of the Kingdom of Mourne in Co. Down.

Watch the video here…

Likes(0)Dislikes(0)
Kelly Bar – MPU – January

Irish Post
ABOUT 

The Irish Post is the biggest-selling weekly newspaper for the Irish in Britain and the voice of the Irish community since 1970. Follow the Irish Post on Twitter @theirishpost

Emma Doran sums up ow to react to a truly awful gift in this hilarious short video. (Picture: Emma Doran/Facebook)

Recommended for you:
Irish comedian Emma Doran sums up how to react to a truly awful Christmas gift in hilarious short video

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About us

The Irish Post is the biggest selling national newspaper to the Irish in Britain.

Irishpost.co.uk delivers all the latest Irish news to our online audience around the globe.

Contact Editorial

Editorial: [email protected]
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4193

Advertise

Advertising: [email protected]
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4137

Subscribe

Irish Post