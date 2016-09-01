Timeline of a tragedy: How the horrific Hawe family murder/suicide unfolded in Ireland

The five bodies were all members of the same family – father Alan Hawe, mother Clodagh Hawe, and their three children Liam (13), Niall (11) and Ryan (6).
Senior Gardaí have confirmed that they are treating the deaths as a murder/suicide.
The Irish Daily Mirror report that Alan Hawe killed his wife first before murdering his sons and later hung himself.
Gardaí have ruled out the use of a firearm.
Timeline of events
Monday August 29
10:45am – A member of the public called Monaghan Garda Station to raise the alarm. Two members of the Garda Siochana went to the house and discovered five bodies.
3:15pm – Gardaí release a statement confirming the discovery of five bodies. The statement read: “Gardaí are investigating the discovery of the bodies of five members of a family at a house at Oakdene, Barconey, Ballyjamesduff, Co.Cavan today 29th August 2016. The discovery of the body of a man in his 40s, his wife, a woman in her 30 and their three sons aged 13, 11 and 6 was made at the house this morning.”
5:00pm – Gardaí Assistant Commissioner for the Northern Region, John O’Driscoll, confirmed to the media at a press conference that the murder was being treated as a murder/suicide and that Gardaí believed the answers to the crime lay inside the house. Mr O’Driscoll also confirmed that there was no evidence a firearm was used.
Gardaí also confirmed they are not looking for anyone else in relation to the deaths.
6:30pm – The Irish National Teachers Organization (INTO) release a statement from the school where Mr Hawe worked, Castlerahan National School. Two of his sons were pupils at the school while his eldest was a past pupil.
6:30pm – The INTO release a second statement from the school where Mrs Clodagh Hawe worked as a teacher at Oristown National School.
9:00pm – Castlerahan GAA club release a statement on Facebook paying tribute to the family. The statement read that the family were members of the club and well known in the area.
Friday September 2
The remains of the deceased are reposing at Finnegans Funeral Home in Cavan Town from 3.00-8.00pm.
Saturday September 3
4:00pm – Funeral mass for the Hawe family will take place in Saint Mary’s Church, Castlerahan, County Cavan.
