London
19°
broken clouds
humidity: 77%
wind: 4m/s SSW
H 19 • L 16
Weather from OpenWeatherMap
IP Awards – Save the Date – Banner
Home  |  News  |  Timeline of a tragedy: How the horrific Hawe family murder/suicide unfolded in Ireland

Timeline of a tragedy: How the horrific Hawe family murder/suicide unfolded in Ireland

September 1, 2016 By  Pearse Corcoran
Alan Hawe was found dead with his kids and his wife at a house in Cavan yesterday (Source Eagles Basketball)
Alan Hawe was found dead with his children and his wife at a house in Cavan yesterday (Source Eagles Basketball)

The funeral service for the Hawe family will take place this Saturday in Saint Mary’s Church, Castlerahan, Cavan.

Father Felim Kelly, Curate for the Parish of Castlerahan and Munterconnaught, will celebrate Requiem Mass on Saturday 3 September at 4.00pm.

The family will be buried after Mass in the local cemetery beside the church.

The funeral details come following  the discovery of five bodies in a house in Barconey, Ballyjamesduff, Cavan.

The five bodies were all members of the same family – father Alan Hawe, mother Clodagh Hawe, and their three children Liam (13), Niall (11) and Ryan (6).

Senior Gardaí have confirmed that they are treating the deaths as a murder/suicide.

The Irish Daily Mirror report that Alan Hawe killed his wife first before murdering his sons and later hung himself.

Gardaí have ruled out the use of a firearm.

Timeline of events

Monday August 29
10:45am – A member of the public called Monaghan Garda Station to raise the alarm. Two members of the Garda Siochana went to the house and discovered  five bodies.

3:15pm – Gardaí release a statement confirming the discovery of five bodies. The statement read: “Gardaí are investigating the discovery of the bodies of five members of a family at a house at Oakdene, Barconey, Ballyjamesduff, Co.Cavan today 29th August 2016. The discovery of the body of a man in his 40s, his wife, a woman in her 30 and their three sons aged 13, 11 and 6 was made at the house this morning.”

5:00pm – Gardaí Assistant Commissioner for the Northern Region, John O’Driscoll, confirmed to the media at a press conference that the murder was being treated as a murder/suicide and that Gardaí believed the answers to the crime lay inside the house. Mr O’Driscoll also confirmed that there was no evidence a firearm was used.
Gardaí also confirmed they are not looking for anyone else in relation to the deaths.

6:30pm – The Irish National Teachers Organization (INTO) release a statement from the school where Mr Hawe worked, Castlerahan National School. Two of his sons were pupils at the school while his eldest was a past pupil.

6:30pm – The INTO release a second statement from the school where Mrs Clodagh Hawe worked as a teacher at Oristown National School.

9:00pm – Castlerahan GAA club release a statement on Facebook paying tribute to the family. The statement read that the family were members of the club and well known in the area.

Friday September 2

The remains of the deceased are reposing at Finnegans Funeral Home in Cavan Town from 3.00-8.00pm.

Saturday September 3

4:00pm – Funeral mass for the Hawe family will take place in Saint Mary’s Church, Castlerahan, County Cavan.

Likes(0)Dislikes(0)
IP Awards – Save the Date – MPU

Irish Post
ABOUT 

The Irish Post is the biggest-selling weekly newspaper for the Irish in Britain and the voice of the Irish community since 1970. Follow the Irish Post on Twitter @theirishpost

National News and Pictures Date: 12/02/15 PH: Adam Davies Pictured: Katy Harrington Caption: Katy Harrington photographed at the Ask For Janice canteen in London for a feature on online dating. Farringdon, London.

Recommended for you:
‘Hey Britain, you left us, now I want to leave you’

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About us

The Irish Post is the biggest selling national newspaper to the Irish in Britain.

Irishpost.co.uk delivers all the latest Irish news to our online audience around the globe.

Contact Editorial

Editorial: [email protected]
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4193

Advertise

Advertising: [email protected]
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4137

Subscribe

Irish Post