‘Tina come home’ – Husband’s plea after wife’s disappearance in Ireland

A DISTRAUGHT husband has made a public plea for his wife to come home after her disappearance three months ago in Ireland.

Tina Satchwell, 45, went missing from her home in Youghal, Co. Cork on March 20 this year.

Three months after her disappearance, her husband, Richard Satchwell describes the last time he saw her and pleaded with her to come home.

“She came downstairs. I gave her a cup of tea and a slice of toast.

“Then she asked if I’d go over to Dungarvan.

“I gave her a peck, and said I’d see her in a couple of hours,” Mr Satchwell said.

When he returned he found the house empty, except for Tina’s two dogs, Ruby and Heidi which was strange because, according to Mr Stachwell and the family, Tina went everywhere with the dogs.

He also noticed two suitcases missing from their house.

Four days later, having made enquiries with her family and still with no word from Tina, he contacted gardaí to report his wife missing.

Three months later there still has been not one recorded sighting of Tina Satchwell.

Scroll down to watch Richard Satchwell’s emotional plea…

Ms Satchwell’s aunt, Margaret Maher, says it is very unlike her niece to disappear like this.

“It’s very out of character for her. I wouldn’t feel she’d go anywhere on her own.

“She’s not a person who would do that. All the family has been contacted and no one in the family has seen or heard from her,” says Margaret.

Her cousin, Sarah Howard, describes Tina as a striking character, who was well known around Youghal for her personal sense of style.

“She loved her fashion. She always had something stylish on, no matter where she was going. If she was going to get bread or milk she’d have something stylish on,” says Sarah.

During tonight’s Crimecall on RTÉ, Richard Satchwell appeals directly to his wife.

“Tina come home,” he says.

“There’s nobody mad at you. My arms are open. The pets are missing you.

“I just can’t go on not knowing. Even if you just ring the guards, let people know that you’re alright.”

Tina Satchwell is described as 5’6’’, of medium build with blonde shoulder length hair and blue eyes.

Richard Satchwell’s emotional appeal for his missing wife…

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Tina Satchwell can contact Midleton Garda Station on (021) 4621550, the Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Crimecall airs on RTÉ One on June 26 at 9.35pm.