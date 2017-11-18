Today FM release statement about presenter following multiple allegations

IRISH radio station Today FM have confirmed presenter Al Porter will be off the air for some time.

The comedian and presenter was accused of several accounts of sexual accounts by fellow comedians on Twitter yesterday.

Today FM, where Al Porter currently has a lunchtime show confirmed yesterday they were investigating the claims: “We take any comments of this nature extremely seriously…

“Likewise, we take the welfare of our presenters and staff extremely seriously.”

There has been no public comment made by Porter’s management or team, however, Today FM has made another announcement today in relation to the ongoing case.

In a statement to The Journal , Today FM have stated that the comedian will be taking some ‘personal time’ off from his presenting job.

A spokeswoman for the Irish radio station said in a short statement: “In light of recent events, Today FM and Al Porter have agreed that Al will take some personal time from his lunchtime radio show.

“No further comment will be made by Today FM at this time.”

Porter has sold out shows in Vicar Street and is most recently, a TV3 presenter for dating show Blind Date.