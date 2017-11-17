London
Today FM taking an allegation against presenter ‘seriously’

November 17, 2017 By  Reporter

Comedian and presenter Al Porter. (Photo: Grintage Ireland).

The station responded to an allegation against Al Porter. 

More News:

Today FM has responded to allegations against presenter Al Porter in a statement to The Journal.

Today FM outlined that they were aware of an allegation made against the presenter and are taking the matter seriously.

“We take any comments of this nature extremely seriously.

“Likewise, we take the welfare of our presenters and staff extremely seriously”.

The station confirmed they had discussed the matter with Porter’s management team and wish to refrain from commenting any further at this time.

The Tallaght-born comedian was added to the Today FM line-up following a prime-time reshuffling in the wake of Anton Savage’s controversial departure from the 9am – 12pm slot.

23-year-old Porter has risen through the comedy ranks in recent years with sell-out shows in Vicar Street, a co-host position on RTÉ 2FM with radio veteran Colm Hayes and most recently a TV3 presenter slot on Blind Date.

Porter or his management have yet to make any public comment on the allegations.

ABOUT 

