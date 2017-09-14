Today in Ireland: The biggest Irish news stories from the last 24 hours

EVERY evening The Irish Post rounds up the biggest headlines from Ireland over the last 24 hours to keep you in the know. Here’s what happened today…
Hurricane hell
Brendan O’Carroll revealed his Hurricane Irma terror as the killer storm hit his Florida home. Click for more.
Donegal school bus crash
Eight children and two drivers were taken to hospital after a crash involving a school bus and a van in Co. Donegal. Click for more.
Cocaine canine
An Irish champion greyhound tested positive for cocaine on three separate occasions, the Irish Greyhound Board said. Click for more.
Monaghan death
Gardaí launched an investigation after a man died on a mushroom field in Co. Monaghan. Click for more.
