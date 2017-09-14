London
10°
clear sky
humidity: 76%
wind: 4m/s W
H 18 • L 9
Weather from OpenWeatherMap
Knock Pilgrimages
Home  |  News  |  Today in Ireland: The biggest Irish news stories from the last 24 hours

Today in Ireland: The biggest Irish news stories from the last 24 hours

September 14, 2017 By  Irish Post
Brendan O’Carroll’s Hurricane Irma terror – read the story below (Picture: Leah Farrell/Photocall Ireland)

EVERY evening The Irish Post rounds up the biggest headlines from Ireland over the last 24 hours to keep you in the know. Here’s what happened today…

Hurricane hell

Brendan O’Carroll revealed his Hurricane Irma terror as the killer storm hit his Florida home. Click for more.

Donegal school bus crash

Eight children and two drivers were taken to hospital after a crash involving a school bus and a van in Co. Donegal. Click for more.

Cocaine canine 

An Irish champion greyhound tested positive for cocaine on three separate occasions, the Irish Greyhound Board said. Click for more.

Monaghan death

Gardaí launched an investigation after a man died on a mushroom field in Co. Monaghan. Click for more.

Likes(0)Dislikes(0)

Irish Post
ABOUT 

The Irish Post is the biggest-selling weekly newspaper for the Irish in Britain and the voice of the Irish community since 1970. Follow the Irish Post on Twitter @theirishpost

Recommended for you:
Widow accused of killing Irish father in US stood to inherit his $600,000 life insurance payout, court hears

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About us

The Irish Post is the biggest selling national newspaper to the Irish in Britain.

Irishpost.co.uk delivers all the latest Irish news to our online audience around the globe.

Contact Editorial

Editorial: editor@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4193

Advertise

Advertising: advertising@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4159

Subscribe

Irish Post