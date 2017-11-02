London
Today is the last chance for the Irish public to have their say on the national anthem

November 2, 2017 By  Ryan Price
Amhran na bhFiann has been the official national anthem since 1926. (Picture: Getty Images)

 

MEMBERS of the Irish public have up until 4 pm today to suggest any alterations or changes they’d like to be made to the national anthem.

Senator Mark Daly, of the Seanad Public Consultation Committee, has said they are seeking proposals for guidelines, or possibly even legislation, regarding when, where and how the anthem can be used.

More News:

Written in 1907 by Peadar Kearney, Patrick Heeney, and Liam O’ Rinn, Amhran na bhFiann (The Soldiers Song) was adopted as the national anthem by WT Cosgrave’s government in 1926.

The copyright on both the music and the lyrics expired in 2012, which prompted the establishment of a committee to consider its treatment in the future.

The call for public submissions is an attempt by Senator Daly and the committee to protect the anthem now that it has lost its copyright status and to preserve it’s importance to the Irish people.

According to Senator Daly; “This is not about changing the national anthem or looking for alternative national anthems. This is about Amhran na bhFiann as it is now.”

“Because the copyright expired in 2012 I suggested we should bring in new guidelines, protocols and possibly legislation in relation to the national anthem. We’re looking for the public’s view on what we should do in light of the fact the copyright has expired.”

What do you think? Is there anything you would change about the Irish national anthem?

 

