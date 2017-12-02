Toddler killed by vehicle moving at 2mph

A 2-year-old boy has died while toddling around a hotel carpark.

Jackson Yates has died as he toddled behind a Toyota Rav4 which got him killed in Salford, Greater Manchester.

According to METRO, the little boy was with his mother but toddled off while she was distracted.

Driver of the Toyota, Deniss Tischenko was exiting the car park in his vehicle when he felt his car hit ‘a small bump’.

He recalled the incident: “It was then that the faces of the three people next to my car changed.

“I knew something was wrong. I thought what had happened at this point was that I must have gone over a dog or a cat or something like that and I did not see a child near my car at this point…

“One of the people started banging on my car window but I couldn’t hear what they were saying. I was in shock and assumed I was still on top of what I had hit. ‘I put the car in reverse and moved the car back about one metre. I saw a lady pull a child out from the front of my car. ‘I was in complete shock.’”

Jackson and his family were just about to enter the Ibis Hotel when he stumbled away from his parents and came into contact with the slow-moving car.

Neil Pennington, a police constable with Greater Manchester Police said the driver had not committed any criminal offence.

From looking at CCTV footage, PC Pennington said it was an unfortunate accident:”He then began to toddle, what you would expect from a child of that age, and goes past the group of three and seems to slow and it is at that point when the Toyota slowly turned right into the car park.

“Unfortunately that is when the collision occurred.”