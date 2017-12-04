London
Derek Ryan – St. Pats
BBC release clip of Tom Hardy’s epic return to Peaky Blinders ahead of this week’s episode

December 4, 2017 By  Ryan Price
Tom Hardy as Alfie Solomons in Peaky Blinders. (Picture: YouTube)

AHEAD of this Wednesday’s new episode, the BBC have let slip the return of one of the show’s most-loved characters.

The fourth season for Peaky Blinders has been underway for four weeks now but Tom Hardy’s character, Alfie Solomons, is nowhere to be seen. Leader of a Jewish gang in Camden Town, fans have been waiting in anticipation to see if the character would return for this season.

Well, in a sneak preview clip uploaded by the BBC, the requests of the show’s fans have been answered.

More Entertainment:

According to the episode’s synopsis, ‘Dangerous’ sounds like a belter. It reads: “The Peaky Blinders are lured by the Italians into a cat-and-mouse chase on the streets of Birmingham, where it becomes clear that Tommy has met his match. Trapped in Small Heath, Tommy tries to console himself with a visit from an old flame but it soon becomes clear that he can’t always get what he wants.

Now that Hardy’s character has been reintroduced to the series, maybe he can live up to the hype that was started before the newest installment kicked off. Programme creator and writer Steven Knight told Digital Spy: “Once again, [Alfie is] going to be a friend and an enemy. You can’t trust him, but you can trust him to behave like Alfie Solomons!”

Well, that’s good enough for us anyway.

The next episode of this season airs Wednesday night at 9 pm.

Expect plenty more intense scenes like this now that Mr. Solomons has returned to the show.

ABOUT 

