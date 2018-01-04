London
8°
few clouds
humidity: 57%
wind: 9m/s WSW
H 8 • L 7
Weather from OpenWeatherMap
Entertainment

Tommy Tiernan’s new comedy show premieres on Channel 4 tonight

January 4, 2018 By  Ryan Price
Tommy Tiernan starring in Derry Girls. (Picture: YouTube)

THE FIRST episode of new Irish comedy Derry Girls airs tonight on Channel 4.

The show follows 16-year-old Erin Quinn as she grows up during the later years of the Troubles, battling with both the state of the city at the time and the state of her own teenage life.

With a strict Irish mammy (Tara Lynne O’ Neill) and a long-suffering father (Tommy Tiernan), coupled with the angst-ridden secondary school years, Erin’s coming of age is made no easier by the constant sight of armed police roaming the streets and British Army checkpoints on every road.

More Entertainment:

Written by Lisa McGee and based on her own experiences growing up in Derry, Derry Girls has the right mix of teen frustration and dark Catholic humor (which makes Tommy Tiernan the perfect fit).

It’s the first acting role Tiernan has had since his famous appearance in a 1998 episode of Father Ted. He’s also set to star alongside Game of Thrones and Love/Hate actor Aiden Gillen in an upcoming biopic on the controversial late-comedian, Dave Allen.

With the return of the Tommy Tiernan Show on RTE One last night, you can get double your Tommy Tiernan fix in one week with tonight’s Derry Girls premiere!

Derry Girls premieres on Channel 4 tonight at 10 pm.

featuredIreland

Ryan Price
ABOUT 

Ryan Price is a Content Creator at The Irish Post.

You’ll find Ryan on Twitter at @RyanPrice93. You can contact him via email at ryanwprice93@gmail.com.

Recommended for you:
‘We’re amazing storytellers’ – Celtic Woman’s newest recruit Tara McNeill on why Irish music is so popular around the world

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About us

The Irish Post is the biggest selling national newspaper to the Irish in Britain.

Irishpost.co.uk delivers all the latest Irish news to our online audience around the globe.

Contact Editorial

Editorial: editor@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4193

Advertise

Advertising: advertising@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4159

Subscribe

Irish Post