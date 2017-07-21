Top comedians to put on a class act in aid of integrated education in Northern Ireland

A HIGH profile line-up of comedy stars will join forces in London this autumn to raise cash for the Integrated Education Fund (IEF).

Among the stars taking to the stage at the historic Union Chapel, Islington are Al Murray, Sara Pascoe, Carl Donnelly and Shane Todd as well as host, comedian and actress Wendy Wason.

The night, titled Class Acts, promises to generate side-splitting laughter on Monday, October 30.

All proceeds from the event, of which The Irish Post is a media partner, will go to the charity that supports integrated schools in Northern Ireland, where all faiths and none are educated together.

As well as bringing some of Britain and Ireland’s best-loved comedic acts together to entertain an audience of 900, Class Acts will also highlight the reconciliation and understanding that is the result of educating Northern Irish children together regardless of their religion, race and nationality.

Comedian Wendy Wason, who is hosting the evening, said: “My husband is from Northern Ireland and is a supporter of integrated education there.

“After attending a couple of Integrated Education Fund events with him I knew I wanted to do something to support their amazing work.

“Northern Ireland has made so much positive progress over recent years but we need to do what we can to support efforts to sustain and build on it. That’s why I’m so pleased to do my bit for the IEF.

“I booked the terrific Union Chapel and roped a few of my comedy friends into taking part. I’m thrilled that Al Murray, Sara Pascoe, Carl Donnelly and Shane Todd have agreed to perform, with more names to follow in the weeks ahead.”

The IEF’s campaign fundraiser, Ronan McCay added: “The IEF enjoys great support in London, especially from the Irish community. We are very glad to have Wendy Wason working with us to put the Class Acts line-up together. It’s great to have her on our side and bringing such tremendous enthusiasm to her support for us.

“Alongside our sincere gratitude to Wendy I want to convey a big thank you to all the acts giving so generously of their time to help us. I also want to record our appreciation to the Irish Post for being our media partner for this event. All that goodwill is deeply appreciated.

“I’m very much looking forward to what will be an unforgettable night of entertainment, hopefully raising a lot of money for our schools in the process. I look forward to seeing many from the London-Irish community in Union Chapel in the audience.”

The IEF provides financial support for the development and growth of integrated education.

Its aim is to enable children to learn together in an environment that celebrates religious and cultural diversity, making integration, not separation, the norm in the Northern Ireland education system.

Last month, actor Adrian Dunbar was among 60 business, arts, media and political figures who gathered in London to highlight the need for more integrated education in Northern Ireland.

Media executive David Montgomery and his wife Sophie hosted a summer frinks reception in Kensington, London for the IEF, whihc is celebrating it 25th anniversary.

Local actor Stephen Hagan and his wife, comedienne Wendy Wason, as well as Stiff Little Finger’s Ali McMordie, broadcaster Maxine Mawhinney, BAFTA’s Deputy Chair, Anne Morrison and Campaign Chair Baroness Blood were among those in attendance.

“I always wondered how come we spend millions and millions of pounds separating children at the age of five to then spend millions trying to tell them that they were the same at the age of 16,” Adrian Dunbar said.

“There are thousands of organisations that are funded to try to bring children together when actually all that money could be going into an integrated education system.

“If we want to heal society in Northern Ireland then integrated education would be the norm, sadly it’s not,” he added.

Event host David Montgomery also addressed those in attendance and reflected on his childhood in Bangor: “We had several Catholic children in our street in Bangor and indeed we played happily with them until the age of five.

“At that point two sets of children went our separate ways – turning out of our front doors in different directions to separate schools and destined to lose touch with each other as it turned out for ever.

“All the friends I have among Northern Ireland expats – Catholics and Protestants – say the same thing. We look back and feel deprived because we were robbed of the fellowship of the other half of our community. Of course things have changed – but not enough.”