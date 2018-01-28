Top performing schools in Ireland revealed

A list of schools has been compiled to see who is the best performing school.

School league tables have revealed the Irish secondary schools that have the best history of putting Irish students into third level education.

According to IrishMirror, the data for the list was collected for 11 years, between the years of 2009 and 2017.

For the category of fee-paying schools, Presentation College in Co. Cork has come out as the best school to send a child to with them later getting into university.

The school has a 100% record of students going onto third level education, with 82% of pupils getting into universities.

Mount Anville school in Goatstown Co. Dublin follows Presentation College, with 80% of their students getting into universities.

Next on the list is Cistercian College in Co. Tipperary and then St. Mary’s College, Rathmines Co. Dublin and Blackrock College in the country’s capital also.

For the list of non-fee paying schools, Colaiste Iosagain in Stillorgan, Co. Dublin has been tipped the best in the country.