Ploughing Championship 2016 kicks off with a game of 'Tractor Football' between Laois and Offaly

Ploughing Championship 2016 kicks off with a game of ‘Tractor Football’ between Laois and Offaly

September 21, 2016 By  Erica Doyle Higgins
Laois and Offaly took to the pitch yesterday for a game of Tractor Football at the 2016 Ploughing Championships. (Source: RTE)
THE National Ploughing Championships kicked off yesterday in spectacular form as tractors took to the pitch to play football. 

The festival, which is one of Ireland’s largest, with over 200,000 in attendance each year, is centred around finding the best ploughing farmer in Ireland.

This year the festival, which is being held in Tullamore, Co. Offaly, lasts three days.

And the highlight of the first day was a group of tractors taking to a makeshift pitch to play football.

Teams marked as Laois and Offaly weren’t just playing for the craic, however, they were doing it for a special cause.

Marked on their huge football was “Know Heart Failure Now” to raise awareness of the condition.

Before the game, the rules were clearly set out by referee Arthur O’Connor, which include no reversing, no crossing in front of another tractor and the attacking tractor always has the right of way.

Understood? Now watch below as Laois win 4-3 against Offaly in Tractor Football… 

 

Highlights from the Tractor Football where RTÉ’s Marty Morrissey scored a hat-trick as Laois beat Offaly 4-3

Posted by RTÉ News on Tuesday, 20 September 2016

Erica Doyle Higgins
