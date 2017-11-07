London
Tragedy as 89-year-old Irishwoman dies in horrific house fire in south of Ireland

November 7, 2017 By  Aidan Lonergan
Cork Fire Brigade responding to the fatal fire at Model Farm Road in Cork City last night (Picture: Twitter)

AN ELDERLY Irishwoman aged in her late 80s has tragically died following a house fire in the south of Ireland last night.

The woman, who is understood to be 89 and lived alone, passed away at her home on Model Farm Road in Cork City shortly before 10pm.

Cork Fire Brigade found the woman unresponsive after neighbours alerted them to a blaze in the local area.

Despite desperate efforts to revive her, the pensioner was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her body has been removed to Cork University Hospital.

Forensic investigators from the Fire Brigade and Gardaí are currently examining the property to determine the exact cause of the blaze.

However, the fire is not being treated as suspicious.

Garda spokesman said: “Gardai are investigating a fatal house fire at Model Farm Road, Co. Cork on November 6, 2017 at 10pm.

“A woman in her late 80s was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The scene is being preserved for technical examination.”

Aidan Lonergan
