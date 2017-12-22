London
Tragedy as man found dead in public toilet was on night out with family

December 22, 2017 By  Erica Doyle Higgins
The 42 year old man was found unresponsive in the public toilets on Cork city’s Grand Parade. (PIcture: Maps)

THE MAN found dead in a public toilet in Cork city in the early hours of this morning was on a night out with family, it has emerged. 

The 42 year old man, who has not been named, was found unresponsive in a public toilet on Grand Parade around 1am.

Believed to be from the Carrigaline area of Co Cork was on a night out with his family prior to his death. 

More News:

It’s understood the man’s family raised the alarm when he failed to return from the toilets.

He was taken by paramedics to the Mercy University Hospital, where he was formally pronounced dead.

The cause of the man’s death is not believed to be suspicious at this stage, but a post mortem examination will be carried out later today to establish how he died.

However, gardaí have sealed off the area on the Grand Parade and a technical examination will take place.

CorkfeaturedIrish
