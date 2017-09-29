London
Tragedy in Ireland as pensioner, 67, dies in house fire

Tragedy in Ireland as pensioner, 67, dies in house fire

September 29, 2017 By  Aidan Lonergan
Dublin Fire Brigade were called after reports of a house fire in the Irish capital last night (Picture: William Murphy/Getty Images)

A MAN in his late 60s has died in hospital after fire broke out at a house in Ireland.

The blaze occurred in Lissadell Drive in Drimnagh, Dublin at around 9pm last night.

The 67-year-old pensioner was rushed to Saint James’ Hospital in a serious condition, but he was pronounced dead a short time later.

No one else was injured in the fire.

It is believed the man who died lived alone.

Four units of Dublin Fire Brigade and an ambulance attended the scene.

An investigation has been launched but Gardaí are not treating the cause of the house fire as suspicious.

The scene on Lissadell Drive has been sealed off for a forensic examination.

Aidan Lonergan
ABOUT 

Aidan Lonergan is a Digital Reporter with The Irish Post. You can follow him on Twitter @ajlonergan

