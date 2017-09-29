London
Tragedy as Irish university student dies following fall in 'freak accident'

September 29, 2017 By  Erica Doyle Higgins
Sophie Coll died following a fall in a ‘freak accident.’ (Picture: Facebook)

AN IRISH university student has tragically died in hospital after she fell in a ‘freak accident.’

Sophie Coll, 19, from Barna in Co. Galway, suffered head injuries after falling in a property off-campus in Limerick on Monday, September 25.

Ms Coll, a second year business student at the University of Limerick, died on Tuesday at the University Hospital Limerick.

The young Irish woman had recently transferred to Limerick from the National University of Ireland in Galway.

According to RTÉ, a spokesperson for UL said Ms Coll was taken to hospital after a fall at a house but died as a result of injuries sustained in the “entirely freak accident.”

In tribute to the young woman, friends remembered her as a ‘beautiful’ and ‘precious.’

“My heart is broken for you, heaven has gained an angel,” wrote one.

“Words cannot express my sadness on hearing of the passing of Sophie, my heart goes out to all her family and friends,” said another.

In a death notice for Ms Coll, her family said she was ‘too dearly loved to be forgotten’ and she was ‘very deeply mourned and sadly missed.’

In a touching tribute to the animal lover, her family asked for donations to her favourite animal charities.

“Sophie loved all animals so donations, if desired, to the charities she loved so much; ‘Madra’, the I.S.P.C.A. and the ‘Donkey Sanctuary.’

Sophie Coll will be laid to rest in her native Connemara tomorrow, September 30.

Erica Doyle Higgins
