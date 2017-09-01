London
Home  |  News  |  Tragedy as Irishman dies after late night swimming accident in Holland

Tragedy as Irishman dies after late night swimming accident in Holland

September 1, 2017 By  Erica Doyle Higgins
The North Sea shore at Egmond aan Zee in northern Holland. (Picture: Maps)

AN IRISH man has died following a night-time swimming accident in Northern Holland, according to local news. 

RTLNieuws have reported that the man, who was with a group of other Irish people, was at a hotel near the sea in Egmond aan Zee, a popular area for tourists on the North Sea coast.

It’s understood the man was in his 20s, and had been in Holland for a conference.

The group had gone for a swim in the sea around 3am on August 31, but when they got out of the water they noticed the Irishman had not joined them.

Emergency services attended and recovered the man who was taken to an emergency services station nearby for further assistance, however he was later pronounced dead.

The Irish Department of Foreign Affairs have said they are aware of the case and are providing consular assistance to the man’s family.

Erica Doyle Higgins
ABOUT 

Erica Doyle Higgins is a Digital Reporter with The Irish Post. You can follow her on Twitter @EDoyleHiggins Do you have a story to share? Email erica@irishpost.co.uk

