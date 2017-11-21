London
13°
overcast clouds
humidity: 76%
wind: 5m/s SW
H 13 • L 12
Weather from OpenWeatherMap
News

Tragedy as man dies in hospital after being pulled from water in West of Ireland city

November 21, 2017 By  Aidan Lonergan
The incident occurred in a canal in the Newcastle area of Galway city last night (Picture: iStock)

A MAN has sadly died in hospital after being rescued from the waters of a canal in Galway city.

The alarm was raised just before 6pm yesterday when a man was seen in the canal at Upper Canal Road in the Newcastle area of the city.

Emergency services including Gardaí attended the scene and were successful in pulling the man from the water.

More News:

He was brought by ambulance to University Hospital Galway but later passed away in casualty, according to local reports.

The man has not yet been identified.

The death comes as searches continue for a man who left a bike on Galway’s Quincentenery Bridge before entering the Corrib River last week.

The Irish Coastguard, Galway Lifeboat, Gardaí and search dogs have all been involved in the multi-agency search for the man at various stages.

However, no trace of the man has been found to date and the searches continue.

drowningfeaturedGalwayirish man deadThe CanalWest of Ireland

Aidan Lonergan
ABOUT 

Aidan Lonergan is a Digital Reporter with The Irish Post. You can follow him on Twitter @ajlonergan

Recommended for you:
London Bridge terrorists ‘planned attack’ on well-known family landmark in Ireland

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About us

The Irish Post is the biggest selling national newspaper to the Irish in Britain.

Irishpost.co.uk delivers all the latest Irish news to our online audience around the globe.

Contact Editorial

Editorial: editor@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4193

Advertise

Advertising: advertising@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4159

Subscribe

Irish Post