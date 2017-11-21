Tragedy as man dies in hospital after being pulled from water in West of Ireland city

A MAN has sadly died in hospital after being rescued from the waters of a canal in Galway city.

The alarm was raised just before 6pm yesterday when a man was seen in the canal at Upper Canal Road in the Newcastle area of the city.

Emergency services including Gardaí attended the scene and were successful in pulling the man from the water.

He was brought by ambulance to University Hospital Galway but later passed away in casualty, according to local reports.

The man has not yet been identified.

The death comes as searches continue for a man who left a bike on Galway’s Quincentenery Bridge before entering the Corrib River last week.

The Irish Coastguard, Galway Lifeboat, Gardaí and search dogs have all been involved in the multi-agency search for the man at various stages.

However, no trace of the man has been found to date and the searches continue.