Tragedy as missing Irishman, 43, last seen two weeks ago found dead in Bahrain

A MISSING Irishman who was last seen in Bahrain almost two weeks ago has been found dead.

Conor David Dunne, 43, was reported missing by his employers Nass Contracting Company earlier this month when he failed to arrive at work.

The Dubliner was working construction in the Gulf country at the time and extensive searches were carried out in the area where he was last seen.

On Saturday, the body of a man was recovered from a canal in Bahrain’s Amwaj Islands – near to were the Irishman was living.

The remains were later determined to be that of Mr Dunne, according to the Irish Independent.

His body was taken to the Salmaniya Medical Complex for formal identification.

According to local media, Mr Dunne may have fallen from the rear of his apartment building into the canal, but the circumstances surrounding his death remain unclear.

“His body was found in a canal near his house in Amwaj. He was last seen in a restaurant in Amwaj,” a source told Gulf Daily News.

The publication added that Mr Dunne had only been in Bahrain for two weeks at the time of his disappearance.

The Dublin native had been living alone on a visitor’s visa, they said.

A large number of emergency service vehicles responded to the scene on Saturday, including four police cars, an ambulance and a fire truck, along with forensic experts when the body was recovered.

Bahrain’s Interior Ministry wrote on Twitter that the body of a “foreign national” had been recovered, adding that there was no evidence of a criminal element.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said they are aware of the case and are providing consular assistance to Mr Dunne’s family.