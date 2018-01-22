Tragedy as teenager dies after falling from tractor in rural Ireland

A TEENAGER has died after falling from a tractor in Co. Tipperary, the Health and Safety Authority of Ireland (HSA) has confirmed.
The farm accident took place near Bulaglass, Newtown, Nenagh – close to the border with Co. Clare – on Sunday afternoon.
It is understood that the youngster fell from the back of the tractor and died at the scene.
The incident was reported to the HSA at around 4pm, a spokesperson said.
HSA investigators are currently en route to the scene.
The teenager’s death represents the first fatal farm accident in Ireland this year.
In 2017, a total of 24 people died in farming-related accidents – with over half being aged 65 or older.
