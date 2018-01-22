London
News

Tragedy as teenager dies after falling from tractor in rural Ireland

January 22, 2018 By  Aidan Lonergan
The incident occurred shortly before 4pm yesterday afternoon (Picture: Leon Farrell/RollingNews.ie)

A TEENAGER has died after falling from a tractor in Co. Tipperary, the Health and Safety Authority of Ireland (HSA) has confirmed.

The farm accident took place near Bulaglass, Newtown, Nenagh – close to the border with Co. Clare – on Sunday afternoon.

It is understood that the youngster fell from the back of the tractor and died at the scene.

More News:

The incident was reported to the HSA at around 4pm, a spokesperson said.

HSA investigators are currently en route to the scene.

The teenager’s death represents the first fatal farm accident in Ireland this year.

In 2017, a total of 24 people died in farming-related accidents – with over half being aged 65 or older.

