News

Tragedy in West of Ireland as body of Irish teenager, 19, who went missing with rifle found in ‘wooded area’

November 7, 2017 By  Aidan Lonergan
Jack Dinan, 19, went missing from Ennis, Co. Clare on October 31 armed with a rifle and ammunition (Picture: An Garda Siochana)

GARDAI have confirmed that a body discovered in a forest in the West of Ireland belongs to missing Irish teenager Jack Dinan.

Dinan, who was 19 years old, disappeared from his home on Considine Road in Ennis, Co. Clare on October 31.

Gardaí launched an appeal for the missing teen after it emerged that he was armed with a .22 rifle and a number of rounds of ammunition.

The public were warned not to approach Dinan as he was believed to be confused and distressed.

His disappearance led to a major security alert at a shopping centre in Blanchardstown, Dublin on Wednesday after a reported sighting, which was later revealed to be a case of mistaken identity.

In a statement on Monday night, An Garda Siochana said the body of Mr Dinan was discovered in a wooded area near to his hometown and his death is not being treated as suspicious.

A spokesperson said: “Gardai in Ennis searching for Jack Dinan have located his body in a wooded location near Ennis.

“His body has been removed from the scene and a post mortem will take place tomorrow. Gardaí do not believe that his death is suspicious.”

No cause of death has been reported, but the results of today’s post-mortem will be known shortly.

The teenager’s family have asked for their privacy to be respected at this time.

If you have been affected by this piece, please contact the Samaritans on 116 123, Aware on 1800 80 48 48, or Pieta House on 01 601 0000.

Aidan Lonergan
ABOUT 

Aidan Lonergan is a Digital Reporter with The Irish Post. You can follow him on Twitter @ajlonergan

