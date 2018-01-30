London
News

Tragedy as woman in her 20s killed in Cork road crash

January 30, 2018 By  Aidan Lonergan
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene near Water Rock, Co. Cork (Picture: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

A WOMAN aged in her 20s has died following a single-vehicle road crash in Co. Cork.

Emergency services were called to the scene of the crash on the N25 road at Water Rock, heading eastbound at around 8.25am this morning.

It’s understood that the woman’s car struck a barrier. No other vehicles were involved.



The woman was the only person in her car and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her body was removed to Cork University where a post-mortem examination will be carried out.

The eastbound lane of the N25 has been closed to allow for a technical examination and diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information to contact Midleton Garda Station on 021 4621550, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

Aidan Lonergan
