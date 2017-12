AN ELDERLY woman has died in a house fire near Buncrana, Co Donegal.

The fire broke out at the property in Ballymagan outside the town yesterday evening around 4pm.

The body of the woman, believed to be in her 90s and lived alone, was removed to Letterkenny University Hospital.

A post-mortem examination is due to be carried out later today.

Gardaí have preserved the scene and an examination is due to be carried out this morning.